Drought in Nebraska exposes SHIPWRECK of cargo steamboat that sank in Missouri River in 1870

A deadly steamboat wreck dating back to 1870 was discovered in the Missouri River after drought in Nebraska caused water levels to drop dramatically.

The steamer, known as the North Alabama, sank near Goat Island, which sits on the Nebraska-South Dakota border — both states have recently suffered from drought.

The steamer sank when it hit a snag that punched a hole in the bottom of the boat, causing it to sink. The captain was killed in the tragedy, although it is not known if anyone was also killed.

“It wasn’t until 1904 that northern Alabama was uncovered again, and now, when the water is low and the sands have shifted with time, you may be able to glimpse her wreck when you’re on the Missouri National Recreational River,” he said. the Missouri National Recreational River in a Facebook post.

The steamer, known as the North Alabama, sank off Goat Island, on the Nebraska-South Dakota border. The steamer sank when it hit a snag and went to the bottom of the river

The North Alabama was a 220-ton wooden steamer en route from Sioux City, Iowa, to Yellowstone County in Montana to deliver supplies such as flour and whiskey to miners in the Rocky Mountains when it sank — according to a YouTube video showing the history of the boat.

Freight worth $12,000, estimated to be worth more than $300,000 today, went down with the ship when it sank in the river that spans two states. The captain was also killed with the ship, but it is unclear how many others were killed.

“Who knows when the North Alabama will reappear?” officials asked in the 2013 video.

The steamboat wreckage is the latest in a long line of wrecks and ancient outcroppings revealed thanks to this year’s extreme drought in the United States and worldwide.

The dolmen of Guadalperal, also known as the Spanish Stonehenge, is seen through the receding waters of the Valdecanas reservoir in the outskirts of El Gordo, Spain, August 3, 2022

Aerial view of the historic site of Luoxingdun Island fully visible due to the lower water level in Poyang Lake on August 21, 2022 in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province of China

Dinosaur footprints dating back 113 million years were discovered after a severe drought dried up a river in Texas.

The tracks, believed to belong to the 15-foot-tall, seven-ton Acrocanthosaurus-type dinosaur, were found by experts at the state’s Dinosaur Valley State Park.

Sauroposeidon, which was about 60 feet long and weighed about 44 tons, was also likely responsible for some of the prints, officials said.

Under normal weather conditions, the dinosaur tracks are usually underwater and filled with sediment, causing them to be buried and less visible.

Meanwhile, in Europe, the worst drought in 500 years revealed so-called “hunger stones,” German warships that sank during World War II, the ancient bridge of Nero in Rome and a prehistoric stone circle called Spain’s Stonehenge.

In China, plummeting water levels have revealed a sunken island and a trio of Buddhist statues on it believed to be 600 years old.