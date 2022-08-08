Drought forces water use rethink in Spain

Spain relies on an extensive network of dams to supply its cities and farms with water.



Faced with a historic drought and threatened by desertification, Spain is rethinking how it spends its water resources, mainly used for crop irrigation.

“We must be extremely careful and responsible rather than look the other way,” Spain’s minister for the ecological transition, Teresa Ribera, said recently of the impact of the lack of rain.

Like France and Italy, Spain has been ravaged by several extreme heat waves this summer after an unusually dry winter.

As a result, the country’s reservoirs stood at 40.4 percent of capacity in August, 20 percentage points below the 10-year average for this time of year.

Officials have responded by limiting water use, especially in the southern region of Andalusia, where much of Europe’s fruit and vegetables are grown.

The water level of the reservoir in the region is particularly low, only 25 percent of its maximum capacity.

“The situation is dramatic,” said Rosario Jimenez, a hydrology professor at the University of Jaen, adding that both the underground aquifers and surface waters were almost empty.

The situation is especially concerning because it is part of a long-term trend linked to climate change, she added.

Parts of Spain are the driest they’ve been in a thousand years due to a high-pressure atmospheric system driven by climate change, according to a study published in the journal last month. Natural Geosciences.

Greenpeace estimates that 75 percent of the country is prone to desertification.

‘Overexploitation’

Spain has built a huge network of dams to supply water to its farms and cities.

In the 20th century, 1,200 large dams were built in the country, the highest number in Europe per capita.

This has enabled Spain to increase the amount of irrigated land from 900,000 hectares (2,224,000 acres) to 3,400,000 hectares, according to the website of the ecological transition ministry, which calls the country’s water management system “an example of success”.

But many experts say the system is now showing its limits.

The dams “had their usefulness”, but they have also encouraged the “overexploitation” of water and the deterioration of its quality by blocking the natural course of rivers, said Julio Barea, a water expert at Greenpeace Spain.

According to the scientific council of the Rhone-Mediterranean Basin Committee, a French body that unites hydrology specialists, Spain is approaching the “physical limits” of its water management model.

Spain’s network of dams depends on enough rainfall to replenish its many reservoirs, it said.

But “climate changes already underway, which will continue for decades to come, will increase the risk of failure,” the body said in a recent report.

Experts say the way Spain uses water is also a big problem.

“Consumption has not stopped rising, while water is becoming increasingly scarce. It is an anomaly,” says Barea.

‘Europe’s vegetable garden’

Spain is the second most visited country in the world and significant amounts of water are used in tourist infrastructure such as swimming pools and golf courses.

But agriculture absorbs most — more than 80 percent — of the country’s water resources.

It is sometimes used to grow crops unsuitable for arid climates, such as strawberries or avocados, for export to other European countries.

Spain’s use of irrigation “is irrational,” said Julia Martinez, biologist and director of the FNCA Water Conservation Foundation.

“We cannot be Europe’s vegetable garden” when “there are water shortages for the inhabitants,” she added.

The government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez last month adopted a strategic plan to adapt Spain’s water management system to “the effects of global warming”.

It includes measures to promote water recycling and an “efficient and rational” use of resources.

But specialists say reforms remain timid, with many regions continuing to increase the amount of irrigated land.

“We need more drastic measures,” said Barea, calling for a restructuring of the agricultural system.

Martinez shares this view, saying that Spain is currently the European nation that “puts the most pressure on its water resources”.

“Today there are decisions that no one wants to make. We cannot go on blindly,” she said.

