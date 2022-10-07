Dropping water levels and rising salinity push Great Salt Lake to brink of ecosystem collapse

Great Salt Lake shows dramatically declining water levels and exposure and bleaching of microbial reefs. Credit: Carie Frantz



Great Salt Lake is known for being salty, but high water consumption and several years of drought will soon make it too salty, even for the brine shrimp that have made it a home, due to record low water levels. The lake is an important food source for migratory birds and supports a multimillion-dollar brine shrimp industry, both of which could be lost if water levels don’t return soon.

Carie Frantz of Weber State University has spent the past summers studying the lake with teams of undergraduate researchers, checking the health of microbial reefs that form the foundation of the lake’s ecosystem. Frantz will share their findings at the GSA Connects meeting in Denver on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

The Great Salt Lake microbialites are rocky mounds built by mats of microbes that create carbonate minerals — the same basic component of limestone. Reef microbes, such as algae and cyanobacteria, carry out photosynthesis and provide the food base for the rest of the lake’s ecosystem. Brine flies lay their eggs on the reefs, and both brine shrimp and brine flies – two of the largest populations on the lake – feed off the reefs.

Because the lake is too salty for fish, there are few predators, so the lake can become dense with the flies and shrimp, which then feed a large population of both migratory and resident birds. As the lake level has declined, previously underwater reefs have been exposed to the air, causing the aquatic microbial communities to die. As the microbes die, the reefs become bleached and turn from dark green to white.

In 2021, Frantz and her students found evidence that the microbial reefs could withstand the negative effects of low water levels and be able to recover from bleaching, but the same experiments in 2022 cast doubt on those hopeful prospects. Students experimented with re-immersing bleached microbialite pieces in the lake by placing them in mesh bags attached to an underwater pipe. Even microbialites that looked dead contained live microbes that recolonized the microbialite pieces when they were submerged back in the water — and this recovery was rapid, with microbes growing exponentially, suggesting full recovery could be possible within months. . However, when they repeated the experiment in 2022, they didn’t see the same rapid recovery.

Frantz attributes this change from 2021 to 2022 to increased salinity. As the water level continues to fall, it becomes more salty. In 2021, she saw a whopping 18% salinity, already above what is considered healthy for the Great Salt Lake ecosystem, which is typically 12-15% salinity. In 2022, she saw those readings in open waters rise above 19%, reaching as much as 26% within the reef she and her students track (for reference, the ocean has ~3.2% salinity; salt precipitation from Great Salt Lake water with a salinity of ~27%).

The shrinking Great Salt Lake. Credit: NASA



Frantz explains: “Last year it was really encouraging, because we saw that they can come back, and they’re coming back soon. This year we saw something completely different; we don’t see that obvious increase that we saw last year. The organisms are stressed at this salinity. It’s possible it’s just too high to grow.”

In the 1950s, the Great Salt Lake was split in two into northern and southern halves by the construction of a railroad. Because most of the freshwater that enters the lake goes to the southern part, the northern part underwent a massive die-off of photosynthetic microbes that can be observed from space – with a pink tinge produced by the few salt-loving microbes that are able to survive. hypersaline water, which exceeds 25% salinity.

Students collect samples from the microbial reefs in Great Salt Lake. Credit: Carie Frantz



The southern half of the lake could suffer the same fate if more water is not brought into the system soon. Frantz estimates that without major interventions, it could take a matter of months to a few years for the ecosystem to collapse. Scientists monitoring brine shrimp and brine flies in open water areas of the lake have already started reporting worrying trends in the behavior of brine shrimp, brine fly larvae and the birds that depend on them.

Some legislative steps have been taken in the past year to try to secure water rights to the Great Salt Lake, but Frantz fears it won’t be enough to prevent a collapse. don’t act as quickly as the situation requires.”

Great Salt Lake on its way to hyper-salinity, mirroring Iranian lake, new research shows

Provided by Geological Society of America

