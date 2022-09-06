Drop in UK consumer spending dents business activity in August

British consumers cut back on clothing, DIY and beauty products in August, while business activity shrank, signaling a “collapsing” demand due to the rising cost of living.

Data released Tuesday by payment company Barclaycard shows card spending fell 1.9 percent between July and August, with consumers becoming more selective in their discretionary purchases as household bills rise.

With inflation at its 40-year high, the numbers show how the start of Liz Truss’s premiership will be framed by rising energy and food prices putting pressure on household finances and rising costs adding to business challenges.

The Barclaycard data, which accounts for nearly half of all credit and debit card transactions in the UK, showed that spending on clothing in August was 1.9 percent lower than the same month last year and 10.7 percent month on month.

Spending on electronics and home improvements, as well as in department stores and health and beauty stores, was also lower compared to the previous month.

This is because average energy bill spending rose 45.2 percent in August, according to the data, compared to the same month last year, leaving households with less to spend in other areas.

José Carvalho, head of consumer products at Barclaycard, said the rising cost of living “clearly led Britons to cut back on a number of non-essential purchases to ensure they can afford the rising costs of their weekly supermarket and household energy bills”.

Separate figures Tuesday from consulting firm KPMG with the British Retail Consortium, an industry association, showed that annual growth in non-inflation-adjusted retail sales more than halved in August to 1 percent, from 2.3 percent in the previous month.

With consumers cutting discretionary spending, many businesses suffered. The S&P Global/Cips UK purchasing manager index for manufacturing and services fell from 52.1 in July to 49.6 in August and below a flash value of 50.9.

This was the first time the reading had fallen below 50 – the threshold between contraction and expansion – since January 2021, when the country was in a Covid-19 lockdown.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the figures show that incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss “will face an economy that faces a heightened risk of recession, a deteriorating labor market and continued heightened price pressures in the United States.” associated with rising energy costs.

Williamson said demand for consumer-oriented services, such as restaurants, hotels, travel and other recreational activities, “succumbed to the weight of the cost of living crisis.”

The closing for the services sector was 50.9 in August, down from initial estimates of 52.5 and the lowest since February 2021. The corresponding position for manufacturing, published last week, was 47.3. That signaled the worst contraction since May 2020, when strict Covid restrictions were in place.

Samuel Tombs, UK chief economist at the consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “The latest PMI data indicates the economy is on the brink of recession.”

The PMI survey also found significant increases in operating costs among service providers and evidence of higher wages and salaries being paid, adding to expectations of more permanently high inflation.

John Glen, chief economist at Cips, said that while port disruption, Brexit paperwork and deficits all contributed to high inflation, the services sector was “relatively powerless” against ever-rising energy bills.

“Services companies will set their eyes firmly on the new prime minister this week as they hope for a policy-driven solution to skyrocketing costs,” he added.