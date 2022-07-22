Drop in air pollution has INCREASED global warming, study reveals

Scientists have discovered a great paradox in nature: clean air promotes global warming, while pollution keeps our planet cool.

A team of international researchers has determined that today’s pollution rates are 30 percent lower than in 2000, but global warming from carbon dioxide emissions has increased by as much as 50 percent.

Pollution particles, such as sulfate or nitrate, are known for their reflective properties and are most commonly found in exhaust gases.

The team proposes in a desperate attempt to move to aerosols one more time, but by using the controversial geoengineering to do so.

Called solar engineering, this method involves launching sulfate particles into the stratosphere which in turn would create a reflective haze across the globe, Science.org reports.

The study, led by the University of Leipzig, brings good news for human health — these particles are linked to millions of deaths each year — but is bleak for what the future holds for humanity.

Scroll down for video

While pollution has decreased by 20% since 2000, global warming from carbon emissions has increased

The team found that ocean heat has been rising since 2000, again due to the world adopting policies to reduce the use of aerosols.

Johannes Quaas, a climate scientist at the University of Leipzig and lead author of the study, told Science.org that the study was conducted with instruments on NASA’s Terra and Aqua satellites, both of which collect data about Earth’s atmosphere.

This device also collects information about the radiation entering and leaving the Earth, helping the research understand the increase in infrared heat held by greenhouse gases.

And another instrument on the satellites showed a decrease in reflective light coming from Earth.

Scientists used NASA’s Terra and Aqua (pictured) satellites to study the atmosphere and found that there is less mist because the air is cleaner. Less haze means more radiation coming in

Venkatachalam Ramaswamy, director of the Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, told Science.org there can only be one explanation for this: The air is cleaner. Dynamics Laboratory. “It’s very difficult to find alternative reasons for this,” he said.

All this data enabled the team to analyze the nebula in the atmosphere, leading them to determine whether the nebula over North America, Europe and East Asia had dramatically disappeared between 2000 and 2019.

The results led to the idea of ​​releasing pollution particles back into the atmosphere, which in turn would reflect solar radiation back into space, ultimately limiting or reversing human-caused climate change.

The team proposes in a desperate attempt to move to aerosols one more time, but by using the controversial geoengineering to do so. This method was proposed by the Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment, which is funded by Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

This method was proposed by the Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment, which is funded by Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

This $3 million initial test would use a high-altitude scientific balloon to release about four pounds of calcium carbonate dust — the size of a bag of flour — into the atmosphere 20 miles above the New Mexico desert.

This would seed a tubular area of ​​the sky half a mile long and 100 yards in diameter.

Over the next 24 hours, the balloon would be propelled back through this artificial cloud by propellers, with the onboard sensors monitoring both the dust’s sun-reflective properties and its effects on the thin surrounding air.

However, SCoPEx is on hold for fear it could trigger a disastrous series of chain reactions, causing climate devastation in the form of severe droughts and hurricanes, and killing millions of people around the world.