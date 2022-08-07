Drone photo shows pack of Konik horses, which date back to Neolithic times, huddling for water

At first glance, it may seem like a watering hole in Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park, with wildebeest, hippos and zebras.

But this photo was taken last week by a drone near Wicken Fen, in Cambridgeshire, one of Europe’s most important wetlands.

As with so much of the country, prolonged dry weather has had serious consequences: waterways, lakes and ponds have dried up.

Watering hole: A herd of Konik horses gather around Wicken Fen, in Cambridgeshire, one of Europe’s most important wetlands, which has been hit by the UK’s prolonged heat wave

The Konik horses pictured are a rare breed that descends from wild forest horses that were hunted in the Neolithic Age of Britain.

They have been reintroduced to Wicken Fen by the National Trust and are known to be hardy but even they find the conditions challenging.