Drone photo shows pack of Konik horses, which date back to Neolithic times, huddling for water
It’s not the Serengeti, it’s a field in Cambridgeshire: photo taken by drone shows a pack of Konik horses, dating to Neolithic times, huddled for water amid arid conditions
- The photo was taken in the famous Wicken Fen wetland, in Cambridgeshire
- As with so much of the UK, the prolonged dry weather has had a serious impact
- Known for being hardy, even the Konik horses struggled with the conditions
At first glance, it may seem like a watering hole in Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park, with wildebeest, hippos and zebras.
But this photo was taken last week by a drone near Wicken Fen, in Cambridgeshire, one of Europe’s most important wetlands.
As with so much of the country, prolonged dry weather has had serious consequences: waterways, lakes and ponds have dried up.
Watering hole: A herd of Konik horses gather around Wicken Fen, in Cambridgeshire, one of Europe’s most important wetlands, which has been hit by the UK’s prolonged heat wave
The Konik horses pictured are a rare breed that descends from wild forest horses that were hunted in the Neolithic Age of Britain.
They have been reintroduced to Wicken Fen by the National Trust and are known to be hardy but even they find the conditions challenging.