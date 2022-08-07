WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Drone photo shows pack of Konik horses, which date back to Neolithic times, huddling for water

Australia
By Jacky

It’s not the Serengeti, it’s a field in Cambridgeshire: photo taken by drone shows a pack of Konik horses, dating to Neolithic times, huddled for water amid arid conditions

  • The photo was taken in the famous Wicken Fen wetland, in Cambridgeshire
  • As with so much of the UK, the prolonged dry weather has had a serious impact
  • Known for being hardy, even the Konik horses struggled with the conditions

By The Mail on Sunday Reporter

Published: | Updated:

At first glance, it may seem like a watering hole in Tanzania’s Serengeti National Park, with wildebeest, hippos and zebras.

But this photo was taken last week by a drone near Wicken Fen, in Cambridgeshire, one of Europe’s most important wetlands.

As with so much of the country, prolonged dry weather has had serious consequences: waterways, lakes and ponds have dried up.

Watering hole: A herd of Konik horses gather around Wicken Fen, in Cambridgeshire, one of Europe's most important wetlands, which has been hit by the UK's prolonged heat wave

Watering hole: A herd of Konik horses gather around Wicken Fen, in Cambridgeshire, one of Europe’s most important wetlands, which has been hit by the UK’s prolonged heat wave

The Konik horses pictured are a rare breed that descends from wild forest horses that were hunted in the Neolithic Age of Britain.

They have been reintroduced to Wicken Fen by the National Trust and are known to be hardy but even they find the conditions challenging.

Related Posts

EMILY PRESCOTT: Vogue magazine chief…

Jacky

Devastated first-time dad recounts…

Jacky

Fiona Falkiner and Hayley Willis welcome…

Jacky
You might also like More from author
More Stories

Rebekah Vardy branded…

Jacky

Morpeth antique centre owner warns…

Jacky

Lauren Goodger in hiding at secret…

Jacky
1 of 3,482

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More