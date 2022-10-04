Driving high? Chemists make strides toward marijuana breath analyzer

The researchers’ THC-powered fuel cell sensor, with its H-shaped glass chamber. Credit: Evan Darzi



A UCLA chemist and colleagues are now one step closer to their goal of developing a handheld tool similar to an alcohol bathyzer that can detect THC in a person’s breath after they smoke marijuana.

In an article published in the magazine Organic lettersUCLA professor of organic chemistry Neil Garg and researchers from UCLA startup ElectraTect Inc. describe the process by which THC, in a solution, can be oxidized in their lab-built device, creating an electrical current whose strength indicates how much of the psychoactive compound is present.

With the recent legalization or decriminalization of marijuana in many states, including California, the availability of a Breathalyzer-like tool could help make roads safer, the researchers said. Studies have shown that marijuana consumption impairs certain driving skills and is associated with a significantly increased risk of accidents.

In 2020, Garg and UCLA postdoctoral researcher Evan Darzi found that removing a hydrogen molecule from the larger THC molecule caused it to change color in a detectable way. The process, known as oxidation, is similar to that used in alcohol breath analyzers, which convert ethanol into an organic chemical compound through the loss of hydrogen. In most modern breath analyzers for alcohol, this oxidation leads to an electrical current that indicates the presence and concentration of ethanol in the breath.

Since their finding in 2020, the researchers have been working with their patent-pending oxidation technology to develop a THC breath analyzer that works in the same way. ElectraTect has exclusively licensed UCLA’s patent rights.

How the new device works

In the new article, Darzi, now the CEO of ElectraTect, Garg and ElectraTect researchers, describes how their new THC-powered laboratory-scale fuel cell sensor functions. When THC (known scientifically as Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol) comes into contact with a negatively charged electrode, or anode, on one side of the device’s H-shaped glass chamber, it oxidizes to a new compound called THCQ, allowing electrons to pass through. the chamber is sent to a positively charged electrode, or cathode, on the other side, which generates a measurable electrical current. The higher the concentration of THC molecules, the stronger the current.

It is the first time THC has been used to power a fuel cell sensor. The researchers said they expect the relatively simple, low-cost technology, once perfected, can be scaled up for economic mass production, and they are currently working to refine the device to detect and measure THC in exhaled air and reduce it to a more compact size suitable for use in a hand held respirator or ignition interlock device – a breath analyzer that plugs into a vehicle’s ignition and prevents it from starting if THC is detected.

Making marijuana testing easier and fairer

Aside from the implications for improved road safety, the technology has the potential to make enforcement of the marijuana law fairer, the researchers said. In general, urine or blood tests are used to detect the presence of THC in drivers. Not only are such tests difficult to administer on the roadside, but because the compound can linger in the body for weeks after using marijuana without any residual cognitive effects, these tests are not always helpful in identifying disabled drivers. This ambiguity can lead to fines, jail time, or job loss, even if a person isn’t high on testing.

Such issues, the researchers said, highlight the need for innovative forensic technologies that are easier to use and more accurate for detecting recent marijuana use. And while a commercial marijuana breath analyzer based on their technology would be out for several more years, Darzi and Garg emphasized that such a tool could ultimately have benefits beyond road safety and law enforcement.

Their technological breakthrough, they said, could eventually be used in any situation where fair testing of marijuana is critical, including in the workplace, where workers can operate machines, or even at home, where individuals may one day be proactively using it — before they ever get behind the wheel.

Researchers develop chemistry needed to make marijuana breath tester

More information:

Di Huang et al, A cannabinoid fuel cell that can produce power by oxidizing 9-tetrahydrocannabinol, Organic letters (2022). Di Huang et al, A cannabinoid fuel cell that can produce power by oxidizing 9-tetrahydrocannabinol,(2022). DOI: 10.1021/acs.orglett.2c02289

Provided by the University of California, Los Angeles

