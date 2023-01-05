Drivers want more Botts dots to see lanes on rainy roads, but a better alternative on the road: Roadshow

Q: I commute in the early morning hours. With the current rains there MUST be a way to make sure we can see the lanes. Botts dots all over would be great. Or something reflective. Not being able to see where you are is incredibly stressful.

George Mathews, Antioch

A: Caltrans replaces Botts dots with better stripes. Visibility is a feature of the planned striping being tested statewide.

Q: I was driving from Oakland to Milpitas late Saturday in a huge downpour. On Interstates 580 and 880, Botts dots were missing up to 200 feet at a time. The road just seemed to disappear.

I’ve heard Botts dots should be eliminated. Should I be planning to purchase a bumper car in the near future?

Keith Scott, Milpitas

A: All new lanelines, edgelines and centerlines will be 6 inches wide instead of 4 inches. When lines are refreshed during maintenance, they are replaced with wider lines. An exception is made for lines with reflectors on either side because wider lines will not fit without moving the reflectors.

This should increase lane visibility. Wider shoulder lines have been shown to help reduce the number of vehicles going off the road.

Q: Can you provide information on dealing with pothole damage to cars? While traveling from San Ramon to Livermore on 580 East on a Saturday night, my car hit a pothole. It was very dark and heavy rain had created some potholes between First Street and Vasco Road.

