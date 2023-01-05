Drivers want more Botts dots to see lanes on rainy roads, but a better alternative on the road: Roadshow

Q: I commute in the early morning hours. With the current rains there MUST be a way to make sure we can see the lanes. Botts dots all over would be great. Or something reflective. Not being able to see where you are is incredibly stressful.

George Mathews, Antioch

A: Caltrans replaces Botts dots with better stripes. Visibility is a feature of the planned striping being tested statewide.

Q: I was driving from Oakland to Milpitas late Saturday in a huge downpour. On Interstates 580 and 880, Botts dots were missing up to 200 feet at a time. The road just seemed to disappear.

I’ve heard Botts dots should be eliminated. Should I be planning to purchase a bumper car in the near future?

Keith Scott, Milpitas

A: All new lanelines, edgelines and centerlines will be 6 inches wide instead of 4 inches. When lines are refreshed during maintenance, they are replaced with wider lines. An exception is made for lines with reflectors on either side because wider lines will not fit without moving the reflectors.

This should increase lane visibility. Wider shoulder lines have been shown to help reduce the number of vehicles going off the road.

Q: Can you provide information on dealing with pothole damage to cars? While traveling from San Ramon to Livermore on 580 East on a Saturday night, my car hit a pothole. It was very dark and heavy rain had created some potholes between First Street and Vasco Road.

Several cars were parked on the berm to have tires changed due to pothole damage. I had my car moved for repairs, but due to delays in shipping parts, it will be left in the shop for a week.

Zaheer Babul, San Ramon

A: You can file a claim with the state, but not many are approved. Also check with your insurance agent to see what they recommend.

Question: Can you please urge people to remember the law and, when their windshield wipers are on, to turn on their headlights as well? It’s not about whether you can see where you’re going, but whether others can see you! Front “running lights” are not enough. You must use the lights on both the front and back of your vehicle.

Even in the truly appalling conditions of last Saturday, people were driving on 280 and other roads with no lights.

If I can find the address, I’m going to urge Caltrans to add it to their highway illuminated signs/warnings/reminders.

Chris MacIntosh, Redwood City

A: You were one of many people who made this plea after last Saturday’s storm. You’re right: if windshield wipers are on, headlights should be on.

