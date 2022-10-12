Drivers shoot each other’s daughters, aged five and 14, in wild ‘cat and mouse’ Florida road rage

<!–

Two fathers have been charged with attempted murder after a weekend traffic incident in which they both shot their guns out of the windows of their cars and shot each other’s daughters.

William Hale, 35, of Douglas, Georgia, shot Frank Allison’s 14-year-old daughter Shelby in the back, causing a collapsed lung.

Allison, 43, of Callahan, Florida, shot Hale’s five-year-old daughter in the leg.

Both girls are expected to survive, but Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper convicted both fathers for their stupidity in what one witness called “cat and mouse” at high speed.

‘What’s scarier than a crazy driver with a gun? Two crazy drivers with a gun,” Leeper said Monday.

Fortunately, no one was killed in this incident.

“But it could very easily have ended this way, because two people were acting stupid and letting their tempers take over. There could have been two dead children because of two stupid grown men.’

The incident began around 6 p.m. on US Highway 1 near Callahan, just outside of Jacksonville.

Hale was driving a black Dodge Ram near his home with five occupants, including his mother Britney.

Allison was driving a gray Nissan Murano with three occupants, including his wife Jessica and daughter Shelby, all of whom were on their way home to Georgia.

Both men accused the other of ‘brake control’, erratic and dangerous driving.

Jessica Allison opened the window and began making insulting gestures at Hale’s vehicle, after which the Hales threw a water bottle into Allison’s vehicle.

Frank Allison opened fire while driving, assuming he had hit the Hales’ tires – when in fact he had hit the girl.

Hale fired back, hitting Allison’s daughter who was in the car with one of the seven or eight bullets he loaded into the speeding vehicle.

The mother of one of the children who was shot can be heard via an emergency call.

“My daughter was shot – please help me,” she says.

A child can also be heard crying on the call.

‘I don’t want to die’, you hear the child say, according to News4Jax.

Both drivers continued north with their injured daughters in the back.

The pair saw a Nassau County Sheriff’s patrol car and stopped, then started arguing and fighting with each other by the side of the road, forcing the deputy to end the fight.

The couple was jailed on charges of attempted murder.