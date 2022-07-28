Drivers share photos of passive aggressive notes left on their cars

Poor parking often causes fellow drivers to pull their hair out in frustration – so it’s no wonder that a few have reverted to passive-aggressive behavior that doesn’t appear on the windshields of poorly placed cars to express their outrage.

People from all over the world have shared the witty and somewhat rude messages left on their vehicles by tired motorists.

To prove that angry drivers are nothing but creative, one person printed a map of how and where their neighbor should park with detailed instructions, just to make sure there was no misunderstanding.

rounded by Wealththe collection of images shared online also included a sketch of an outraged character, who asked “Y u no park in a designated space?”

Whether you find them funny or frustrating, these notes serve as a reminder to keep your fellow drivers in mind when parking…

This car owner won’t be impressed if he discovers that his neighbor has treated his vehicle like a movie prop

Appealing to a sense of humanity: it’s hard not to feel sorry for this person, presumably from the US, whose parking sticker didn’t arrive on time

‘You must think I’m a goddamn sardine!’: One person insisted that this driver ‘learn to park with manners’

Completing the collection of images shared online by Richouses, Richouses also included a sketch of an outraged character who asked, “You don’t park in a designated space?”

Whether you find them funny or frustrating, these notes (pictured) serve as a reminder to keep your fellow drivers in mind when parking

This person left a rather poetic message before accusing the driver of making them doubt their grammar

One person insisted they would ‘monster truck in a pile of scrap’ your car if the driver kept blocking them

Attention amateur artist! This person didn’t hold back and used his artistic skills to target someone’s bad parking space

‘Bob’ seemed absolutely outraged by a driver taking up more seats than their ‘self-important personality really deserves’

‘Mr Important’, who lives in the US, apparently had no regard for his neighbors and how they might have to park outside the property

In this witty note, the driver uses Liam Neeson’s famous speech from Taken to threaten to trap his fellow driver.

When One Sheet of Paper Isn’t Enough: This Person Used Five A4 Papers to Make His Point Clear to a Badly Parked Driver

Welcome to the neighbourhood! An American homeowner printed a map of how and where his neighbor should park with detailed instructions