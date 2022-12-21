Drivers escaping Sydney for Christmas warned of long delays at network ‘pinch points’

He said he expected traffic to build up on Sydney’s main arterial roads from around 3pm on Friday before departing for Christmas Day, then peaking again on December 27.

“There’s the Boxing Day Test and the Sydney to Hobart that tend to keep people in Sydney, and then they leave on the 27th,” he said. “The next wave we see after that is on January 2.”

Rain has wreaked havoc on roads across the country. Credit:Louise Kennerly

Weeks historically, traffic leaving Sydney tended to build up from about 7am on major holiday days, and especially between 9am and 10am.

“If there’s that chance to leave early, you can escape the worst.”