Drivers escaping Sydney for Christmas warned of long delays at network ‘pinch points’

He said he expected traffic to build up on Sydney’s main arterial roads from around 3pm on Friday before departing for Christmas Day, then peaking again on December 27.
“There’s the Boxing Day Test and the Sydney to Hobart that tend to keep people in Sydney, and then they leave on the 27th,” he said. “The next wave we see after that is on January 2.”
Weeks historically, traffic leaving Sydney tended to build up from about 7am on major holiday days, and especially between 9am and 10am.
“If there’s that chance to leave early, you can escape the worst.”
Last month, Local Government NSW declared a statewide road emergency due to the rain, and said the local and regional road network had collapsed under $2.5 billion in damage.
“Families traveling during the upcoming summer break will find their trips to visit family and friends severely disrupted unless municipalities get the support we need to rebuild the road network,” said LGNSW President Darriea Turley.
“NSW communities are facing an unprecedented disaster that requires an unprecedented response.”
The association called for more support from the state and federal governments to repair and maintain the roads.
On Wednesday, Farraway acknowledged the state of disrepair and said the government had given municipalities an additional $50 million to repair potholes over the summer. More funding would be rolled out through state programs.
Deputy Prime Minister Paul Toole said a government commitment to take ownership of more local roads, easing pressure on local councils, had been put “on the back burner” while the government focused on giving direct helping municipalities to repair rain-damaged roads.
