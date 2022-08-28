Drivers downsizing fuel-hungry motors like BMWs for more efficient cars due to cost-of-living crisis

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

British drivers are choosing to sell their expensive and gas-guzzling cars and downsize to cheaper and more fuel-efficient vehicles amid the cost of living.

Hatchbacks are gaining popularity as drivers sell their expensive BMWs and Audis to buy second-hand mid-range Volkswagens and Fords, allowing them to make the difference.

Car dealers have reported a drop in the number of people looking to lease vehicles in the past two months, and those that do are looking for cheaper deals.

The rising costs of everyday living are forcing households everywhere to tighten their belts. On October 1, the energy price cap will rise by 80 percent, raising average household spending from £1,971 to £3,549 a year.

Inflation rocketed to a new 40-year high of 10.1 percent, pushing the price of everyday goods and services higher and outpacing wage increases — leaving many looking for ways to cut costs,

While earlier this year fuel shortages pushed the price of a petrol balloon to almost £2 a litre, the price has since fallen, but many drivers have had to reconsider which vehicles they were driving.

The combination of all these factors has led to the current trend of expensive and inefficient cars being overcharged by owners looking to make some cash to offset inflation and rising bills while reducing their daily expenses.

Drivers of more luxurious cars such as BMWs and Audis have traded their cars for more fuel-efficient options

BMW 7 Series (left) can cost around £40 more to fill a full tank of petrol than an Opel Astra (right) and it is considerably less fuel efficient

Energy bills will skyrocket on Oct. 1 after price cap is raised by 80 percent

Owners of vehicles like a Mercedes-Benz S-Class have felt the high fuel prices and have swapped them for cars like a Ford Focus that can go more than 20 miles on the gallon

Lisa Watson of Close Brothers Motor Finance, which provides vehicle financing, told… The Observer that people have become increasingly nervous about rising energy costs.

She said: ‘We’re getting people coming out of more expensive vehicles switching to more fuel-efficient vehicles… because the consumers are clearly in a pinch.

“We’ve started to see these changes over the past two to three months and they’re becoming more apparent now.”

She believes buyers will continue to buy cars through financial deals rather than buying them directly, but car leasing comparison sites have reported a drop in the number of applications.

The trend of changing vehicles for a more fuel-efficient model started a few months ago, but is now becoming ‘clearer’. An Audi A8 owner could save himself hundreds over time

Many annual appliance bills will rise significantly next year after the price cap goes up, meaning car owners want to save their money where they can.

A Toyota Corolla will travel almost twice the distance of some Range Rover models on the same amount of fuel

Auto Lease Compare said the number of applications fell 17 percent in September last year.

With inflation soaring and the cost of living being felt more and more, drivers who had disposable incomes whether to lease or buy a luxury car are rethinking their decisions.

LeaseLoco CEO John Wilmot told The Observer: “There is a clear trend that people are looking for cheaper alternatives because they are concerned about their spending.

“People worry about paying their utility bills and the last thing they want to do is pay too much for a car. So it is only natural that they will try to reduce that expenditure.

“There’s a pretty large group of people who say, ‘I want or need a new car for that reliability aspect, but I can’t have the premium brand I once had, so I’m going to downgrade.'”