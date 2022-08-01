Driverless cars may need gender settings after study shows WOMEN are better at controlling them

Whether men or women are better drivers has long been a hotly debated topic.

While the latter have in the past been more likely to joke about their driving skills, studies have shown that female drivers are much less likely to commit traffic offences.

But as self-driving cars get closer to reality, engineers are looking closely at all the factors that affect their safety.

A new study from Newcastle University has found that autonomous vehicles may need to be equipped with gender-specific settings, as women can use them better than men.

Their research found that women were better able to take back control of the vehicle when they had to react to a hazard.

This is because they showed faster response times, were less rushed and had better steering control.

The University of Newcastle studied asked 33 female and 43 male drivers to get behind the wheel of their DriveLAB simulator, which mimics the operation of a Level 3 driverless vehicle

The study participants were asked to read aloud from an iPad while seated in the driver’s seat of the simulator. After a minute, the vehicle warns them that a parked car is blocking the road and asks them to take over driving while continuing at its current speed. The participants then had 20 seconds to spot the obstacle, change lanes and avoid a crash

Left: The mean reaction time to regain control of the vehicle was 2.45 seconds for women, 2.63 seconds for men. Right: Female drivers turned the wheel less sharply by an average of 8.13 degrees from center, compared to 8.93 degrees for men

WHAT ARE THE SIX LEVELS OF SELF-DRIVING AUTOMATION? Level zero – Full control by the human driver of all aspects of the dynamic driving task, even when enhanced by warning or intervention systems. Level one – A small amount of control is achieved by the system, such as adaptive braking if a car gets too close. Level Two – The system can control the speed and direction of the car, allowing the driver to temporarily take his hands off, but he must at all times keep an eye on the road and be ready to take over. Level three – The driver does not always need to monitor the system in some specific cases, such as on highways, but must be ready to resume monitoring if the system asks for it. Level Four – The system can handle all situations automatically within the defined usage, but it may not be able to handle all weather or road conditions. The system relies on high definition mapping. Level five – Full automation. The system can withstand all weather, traffic and light conditions. It can be done anywhere, at any time and under all circumstances.

The findings, published last month in Scientific Reportssuggest that driverless cars may need to have settings specific to gender and age.

This is so that demographics with slower response times can be warned of potential hazards earlier.

“Our research can inform software engineers so that the automated vehicle can be adapted to the user, in the same way that people have different ringtones on their mobile phone, or prefer to have it in dark mode,” Professor Roberto Palacin, acting head of Newcastle University’s School of Engineering, said: The Telegraph.

“This may include your security needs in terms of response times. In the same way you can change the size of your font on your phone if you don’t see it right, if I were to buy a car for my mother who was 70 then there could be a mode for that.”

Multiple studies have found that women are more hesitant about autonomous cars than men, but the research team, led by Dr. Shuo Li, found that they are actually more adept at using them.

They asked 33 female and 43 male drivers to get behind the wheel of their DriveLAB simulator, which mimics the handling of a Level 3 driverless vehicle.

This type of car allows the driver to be safe while being completely disconnected from driving and doing other things.

Most self-driving cars currently in use on the road require the driver to monitor their surroundings, even if they are not driving the vehicle themselves.

Mercedes has a ‘Drive Pilot’ system capable of level 3 automation, which has been legal to drive in Germany since December 2021.

The study participants were asked to read aloud from an iPad while seated in the driver’s seat of the simulator.

After a minute, the simulator notified them of a parked car blocking the road ahead and requested them to take over driving while it continued at its current speed.

The participants then had 20 seconds to spot the obstacle, maneuver the vehicle to change lanes and avoid a crash.

The simulated experiment was performed in clear, rainy, snowy and foggy conditions.

The findings suggest that driverless car software may need to have settings that are programmable for users of different genders and ages. This is so that demographics with slower response times can be warned of potential hazards sooner (stock image)

Mercedes has a system that is capable of level 3 automation. The ‘Drive Pilot’ system can be activated by the driver via controls on the steering wheel. This can now be used legally in Germany

The results showed “significant gender differences,” with women, on average, being able to respond to the danger more quickly than men.

The mean reaction time to regain control of the vehicle was 2.45 seconds for women and 2.63 seconds for men.

Female participants were also found to steer less sharply after taking control, while maintaining better stability.

They turned it on average 8.13 degrees from center, compared to 8.93 degrees for men.

Women also showed a smaller percentage of hasty takeovers; when the driver physically takes control of the vehicle before having his hands on the wheel, feet on the pedals and eyes on the road.

Female drivers showed 17 hasty takeovers and the male drivers 23, but this turned out to be ‘statistically insignificant’.

Share of reaction types for female and male drivers in different weather conditions

Number of hasty takeovers by male and female drivers in different weather conditions

To compensate for the gender-related differences, the researchers conclude that self-driving cars should come with settings that can be programmed to the individual driver.

For example, software engineers could adjust the amount of warnings the car gives about safety risks according to the age and gender of the user.

The team of dr. Li also suggests that more hands-on experience and learning sessions could be given to potential drivers to deepen their understanding of self-driving cars.

In future experiments, they want to investigate how common distracting activities for women and men affect their reaction times when they take control of the vehicle.

They claim that a common traffic violation for female drivers is putting on makeup, while for men it is using cell phones.

The scientists also want to investigate how motion sickness, stress, workload and exposure to racing or racing games affect their performance in self-driving cars.