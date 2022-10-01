Driver leaves out their details on note to car they smashed into in Croydon, Melbourne

A driver who smashed into a parked car and left only a note of apology has been slammed online for their ‘dog act’.

A woman had popped in for a coffee at the Blackwork Cafe in Croydon, in Melbourne’s east on Friday morning – only for a driver to hit her car, which was parked just outside the cafe.

The selfish driver left a note apologizing but left none of their details.

“Sorry you hit your car, can’t afford to pay for repairs,” the note read.

Desperate to find the identity of the driver, the woman reached out to locals on a community Facebook page.

“I noticed this lovely note they left on my windshield while I was driving home,” she said in a post.

‘Unfortunately the cafe/shops along there don’t have cameras, but there were a few people sitting outside having breakfast who might have seen the person put a note on my car.

“If anyone saw this happen and was able to get any details about the person’s car etc I would really appreciate you sending me a message!”

Many, including the driver himself, speculated that the other driver only left a note because people were watching.

‘Disgraceful. Can’t afford this? Shouldn’t be driving. Good luck getting your money from this human paraquat,’ one person wrote on the post.

‘People fall on hard times but should still be able to take responsibility for their mistakes. How disappointing,’ commented another.

A third user said: ‘Left note to cover himself in case anyone was watching.’

One user even called the decision to leave only an apology message on the windshield “a real dog act”

“It’s a real dog act,” said another man.

The woman said it was likely they only wrote the note “because people were around and probably assumed they were leaving their details”.

“I’ve had a few people tell me there are CCTV cameras on the street so again I’ll see what I can get,” she said.