Driver in South Wales almost flips vehicle after smashing into parked car [VIDEO]

Video footage captured the heartbreaking moment when a driver crashed into a parked car on a residential street at high speed and nearly flipped over.

The dashcam video begins with a blue Ford Mondeo driving through a 30kph residential street on a quiet Monday morning, passing a drain and sewer cleaning vehicle.

But the driver doesn’t seem to notice that a gray Ford Kuga is parked on the side of the road and collides with it, before dodging an oncoming taxi, despite there being plenty of room to overtake.

For a chilling moment, the Mondeo hangs in the air at a 45-degree angle and the car nearly flips over on its side as both cars are severely shaken during the severe crash.

The video, dated July 18 at 9:22 a.m., shows the roof box of the moving vehicle crashing to the ground.

The driver of the Mondeo and both vehicles appear unharmed as the cars bounce back after the collision.

The end of the video shows the driver moving in the Mondeo while it is parked in the middle of the street.

Jim Martin shared the clip online, writing: ‘Not sure if it was wise to run into a parked car….. No one got hurt! Driver blamed van, not van fault.”

One user commented, “You can only imagine how many near misses they’ve had before.”

Another added: ‘Not only did they fail to avoid crashing into a parked vehicle, they clearly didn’t secure their roof box properly!’

A South Wales Police spokesman said: ‘Police were present in a traffic accident involving two vehicles at Gibbonsdown Rise in Barry on Monday 18th July at around 9.30am.

“There is no police investigation into this case.”