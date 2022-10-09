Driver hits crowd at Colorado bar; 1 killed, 4 hospitalized

GOLDEN, Colorado (AP) — One person was killed and four people were seriously injured after a man deliberately drove a pickup truck through a crowd gathered outside a bar in Colorado after an altercation on Sunday morning, authorities said.

The 29-year-old driver and a 25-year-old passenger were arrested after the attack around 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the town of Golden west of Denver, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just before the attack, bouncers outside the Rock Rest Lodge broke up an altercation between the two suspects and some of the victims, the sheriff’s office said. The suspects got into the pickup truck, backed out of a parking lot in front of the bar and deliberately hit victims, including bar workers, the sheriff said.

Officers found a man who was unconscious and later pronounced dead at the scene. Four people were taken to a local hospital and three people suffered minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The suspects were arrested nearby after the attack and officers took them into custody. The driver is charged with, among other things, first degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree assault. The passenger, who owned the pickup, is charged with complicity in first-degree murder, complicity in second-degree assault and complicity in first-degree assault.

Another passenger who was in the vehicle is not being prosecuted.

The name of the deceased victim was not immediately released.

