Driver in Ford Ranger flips multiple times in crash on Mornington Peninsula Freeway in Melbourne

A Ford Ranger has flipped twice across a center strip into oncoming traffic after its driver clipped another vehicle on a busy highway.

Dramatic footage of the collision was caught on dashcam last Wednesday on the Mornington Peninsula Freeway in Aspendale Gardens, Melbourne.

The 36-year-old driver miraculously did not go to hospital after the vehicle rolled several times – but he was given a traffic violation notice for failing to yield.

The red and white ute was driving north in the left lane before 9 when it turned right and changed lanes.

The Ford Ranger hit the Triton before it flipped twice across the grassy center strip.

Debris from the vehicle flew into the air as it rolled, propelling its contents from the back of the car.

The car then landed on its side on the other side of the highway as vehicles traveling in the opposite direction sped by.

The Triton’s driver hit the brakes and stayed upright on the bitumen, avoiding more carnage.

No one was injured in the accident.

Paramedics called the driver from the car that rolled on the scene.

The horrifying sight was posted on social media on Sunday, with opinions divided as to which driver caused the accident.

‘I wonder if they will ever try to push in again? Springvale road bridge in Melbourne VIC,” one person wrote.

“knows about the Australian speed limit but the right lane driver is completely wrong,” claimed one commenter.

‘The right lane is for passing. Unless the motorway is less than 90 km/h, then this case can sit in both lanes and take over either.’

‘The red Ute driver clearly knew the dark Ute was there, they just expected them to get out of the way, (right)’ said another.