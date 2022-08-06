WhatsNew2Day
Driver charged with murder after 13-year-old girl hit by car at Pioneer near Mt Isa

Man charged with murder after he ‘rammed into a crowd with his car and killed a 13-year-old girl’

  • Driver charged with murder after his car hit and killed a 13-year-old girl
  • The man reportedly drove the car into a crowd of people in Pioneer, Queensland
  • The 13-year-old girl suffered serious head injuries before dying at the scene

A driver has been charged with murder after his car hit and killed a 13-year-old girl.

The 52-year-old man reportedly drove his vehicle into a crowd on Delacour Street in Pioneer’s Mount Isa, regional Queensland, at 2 a.m. Saturday.

The 13-year-old girl suffered serious head injuries before dying at the scene.

Detective Inspector Dave Barron said police are investigating the incident.

“Our condolences go out to the family and community who are feeling grief at this time,” he said.

A local described the incident as “horrific.”

“It’s one of those things that really shakes you up,” she said courier post.

“It would be horrible no matter who was involved, but if it’s a young girl it’s really bad.”

The driver will be in front of the Mount Isa Magistrates Court on Monday.

More to come

