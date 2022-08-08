Drive to thrive! Formula One is booming with Netflix drawing in new fans

aspects of Covid trips were bliss. Other things were hellish: the extravagant form filling and, in my case, over 250 Covid tests, mostly timed to comply with the jurisdictions you traveled to.

Sometimes three tests a day, in your nose or spitting into tubes, occasionally administered by a hefty Russian who groomed your nostrils as if he were plowing a field. At the time it was hoped that a positive result would not mean that we would spend Christmas in Abu Dhabi.

But the bliss was empty airports, no queues at security and a large piece of plane for yourself. That’s how it went to Formula 1 races in 2020. Compare and contrast with 2022.

Drive to Survive has been one of Netflix’s biggest hits since its launch in 2019 and has now drawn more people to the sport

Because Formula 1 is in the grip of a tree like never before. The queues at the airport are back to normal and you can hardly find a hotel room to stay in as the biggest crowds the sport has seen populate every race venue.

Do the next round in Belgium at the end of the month. Can you find excavations within 15 miles of the Spa course? Virtually impossible and if you cancel too late, it is so expensive that you have a mortgage advisor on hand.

A few facts. During the first 11 of the 13 races, using the latest numbers collected, a total of 2,481,031 people attended the races, a 22 percent increase from the first 11 races of 2019, the latest Covid-free measure. The average TV audience for the Saturday and Sunday main sessions is 11 percent higher than in 2021.

US TV audience has accelerated to 39 percent past the 2018 figure. Silverstone welcomed 401,000 fans this weekend, compared to 345,694 in 2019; Melbourne was 420,000 against 351,000.

Even if we raise an eyebrow at the neatly rounded numbers Formula One Group provides, anecdotal evidence massively supports the general thrust.

What is happening? “There are three things that Chase Carey has done well,” said Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer of the mustachioed American who took over the sport from Bernie Ecclestone at the Liberty Media buyout in 2017 before handing over control to Stefano Domenicali last year. .

“First, let the season start in lockdown, being the first international sport to do so. Second, the budget cap, which allows the smaller teams to compete and thrive. Third, Netflix. Can you contradict those three?’

Even if I’m sometimes a critic of Carey, partly because he was allergic to journalists, I can’t.

Netflix and the Drive to Survive series have taken the sport to new audiences. A younger one (average age dropped from 39 to 37 in 2017) and a more feminine one (40 percent, an increase of eight percentage points since 2017). You now see a girl in her teens who goes to races with her father.

Netflix has shown all the drama behind the scenes. It is sometimes exaggerated, but is largely rooted in authenticity.

It is an echo of what Ecclestone, on whose shoulders the new guards stand, did in another era. In his case, he put F1 on TV.

The other main reason for the boom is last season’s drama: Max Verstappen versus Lewis Hamilton and the shenanigans of the last day. This season has been lively, with some good races and some major accidents, even if we have been denied the rematch of Max-Lewis for the time being. Maybe next year.

Then there’s America, which is at least half-cracked. The existing Austin breed is thriving. This year’s new Miami extravaganza was a roaring success, complete with its glitzy cast. Las Vegas will join the roster next year.

Yet a balance has to be found, because old goes against new. This month’s race at Spa could be the last in Belgium if plans to return to South Africa in 2023 work out (50/50). Monaco, of all places, is in a semi-troubling renegotiation. That must remain, even if the blazers of the Automobile Club have to fit there.

But for now it’s mostly good in F1. If not at airport security.