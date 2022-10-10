Drive for climate compensation grows after Pakistan’s floods

DADU, Pakistan (AP) – Every part of Rajul Noor’s life has been devastated by this summer’s massive monsoon-induced flooding. The 12-year-old girl’s childhood home has been destroyed, as has the school she loved. The friends with whom she used to go to school and play with are scattered and seek refuge elsewhere.

“Our whole world is under water and no one has helped us,” she said at the tent where she, her parents and four siblings now live in Dadu district in Pakistan’s Sindh province.

Nearly 100% of the district’s cotton and rice crops were destroyed. More than half of primary and secondary schools were damaged in whole or in part, local officials say. Boats laden with people and their belongings traverse Dadu, past buildings that are still partially submerged weeks after the rains had stopped. This level of damage is repeated in towns and cities across Pakistan.

The destruction has intensified debate on a climate justice issue: whether rich countries whose emissions have been the main driver of climate change owe compensation for the damage change is inflicting on poor countries like Pakistan.

It’s an idea that developed countries have repeatedly rejected, but Pakistan and other developing countries are urging to discuss it seriously at COP27, next month’s international climate conference in Egypt.

Pakistan in many ways crystallizes the debate. Scientists have said climate change this summer undoubtedly contributed to the swelling of monsoon rains that dumped three and a half times the normal amount of rain, flooding a third of the country. At least 1,300 people were killed and 33 million people in Pakistan were affected.

Pakistan, which contributed just 0.8% of global emissions, now faces damage estimated at more than $30 billion, more than 10% of its GDP. It must repair or replace 2 million damaged or destroyed homes, nearly 24,000 schools, nearly 1,500 health facilities and 13,000 kilometers (7,800 miles) of roads. Bridges, hotels, dams and other structures were swept away.

“These 33 million Pakistanis are paying in the form of their lives and livelihoods for the industrialization of larger countries,” Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilwal Bhutto-Zardari said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last month.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman went on to say rich countries owe reparations to countries affected by climate disasters.

Developed countries have refused anything that smacks of reparations, fearing that the door will open to massive climate claims against them from around the world.

They agreed to give money to help poorer countries reduce their emissions and adapt their infrastructure to future climate change, though they have been slow in providing the money. But last year at COP26 in Glasgow, members of the United States and the European Union rejected demands for a fund to compensate poor countries for “loss and damage” — destruction already wrought by climate change.

“Larger states are very concerned about liability. How long can they keep kicking the can on the road? They may want to reach a settlement at some point, because the issue will not go away,” says Margeretha Wewerinke-Singh, assistant professor of public international law at Leiden University in the Netherlands.

She is the lead attorney for the small Pacific island of Vanuatu as she seeks an opinion on climate change from the International Court of Justice.

Wewerinke-Singh said there is a basis for legal action. Under international law, states have a duty not to harm the environment of other states. Violations can lead to an obligation to pay reparations – either restore the situation to what it was or offer compensation.

Pakistan has two options, she said. It could go after states through an international body like the ICJ. But this road excludes China and the US, two of the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitters, for not recognizing the jurisdiction of the ICJ. Or it could bring cases against governments or fossil fuel companies in national courts.

She pointed to successful lawsuits against tobacco companies for the harm caused by smoking.

“Procedures on climate change are still in their infancy. Tobacco cases are an example of a process that was considered far-fetched, but it has really taken off,” she said.

Regardless of Rehman’s statement, Pakistan’s prime minister and foreign minister have both said their countries are not demanding reparations. Instead, they have spoken strongly about the moral obligation of rich countries to help Pakistan as a victim of climate change.

That may reflect a calculation on Islamabad’s part that it is more likely to get needed funding by pressuring developed countries to give at a UN-backed donor conference for Pakistan expected later this year, rather than their fears of fuel reparations through a long-term, systematic solution such as a loss and damage fund.

The reparations case complicates the question of how much Pakistan’s own policies have aggravated the effects of the flood disaster.

Ayesha Siddiqi, an expert on climate change and disasters, said the greater responsibility for destruction lies with those who cause climate change, “but there is also responsibility” with Pakistan. She was one of the authors of a scientific paper published last month that pointed to vulnerabilities created by Pakistan itself.

Pakistan approved a national flood plan in 2017 but never implemented it. The World Bank extended a $200 million credit line to fund flood protection projects in Baluchistan province, but it was suspended because Pakistan failed to make progress in implementing them; the projects would be completed this month.

The main problems pointed out by Siddiqi and others are unrestricted building in flood plains and Pakistan’s reliance on mega-engineering projects such as large dams and drainage systems along the Indus River Valley. Those megaprojects are only exacerbating the destruction by trying to increase flooding, they say, when it should try to keep the flood flowing with as little damage as possible.

“It’s about controlling the river, taming the river, rather than small-scale solutions to manage the water and work with the ecological system,” Siddiqi said.

After the 2010 floods that killed nearly 2,000 people, no reforms were implemented, said Daanish Mustafa, who co-authored Pakistan’s first climate change strategy and was lead author of a UN strategy for Pakistan’s flood response.

He recommended removing obstacles blocking natural drainage and preventing housing development on floodplains.

In Dadu, Noor maintains the same routine as in her village Gholam Nabi Pir. She wakes up at 5 am and helps her four younger siblings get ready for the day. They go to school in a nearby tent. But there is no longer the long walk to school with her friends, no more tag around her house, no more hearty traditional breakfast of fried eggs and paratha flatbread.

“I was happy living at home. I miss everything about it,” she says. “It makes me cry.”

