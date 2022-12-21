Drinking 2 or more cups of coffee daily may DOUBLE risk of heart death

Drinking more than two cups of coffee a day may double the risk of death from heart disease in patients with extremely high blood pressure, a study suggests.

Japanese researchers at Tokyo’s National Center for Global Health and Medicine found that people with blood pressure above 180/100 mmHg were twice as likely to die from heart disease if they drank two cups of coffee a day.

Interestingly, this same risk didn’t apply to people with what U.S. officials describe as stage 2 hypertension — blood pressure of 140/90 mmHg or higher — because their risk of heart failure didn’t increase with coffee consumption.

Whether or not coffee is good for health has long been debated by scientists. Previous studies have shown that several cups of coffee a day can reduce all-cause mortality, while others have linked the brew to cancer.

Caffeine, the most notable ingredient in coffee, is known to increase a person’s blood pressure and heart rate for a temporary period of time.

It’s still unclear whether drinking coffee consistently can cause long-term increases in blood pressure, cholesterol, or other harmful effects on the heart.

There are also external factors involved in coffee drinking that can obscure such studies, such as how much sugar or milk a person puts in their drink.

The research team cites previous studies in which a heart attack survivor could prevent future complications by drinking a cup every day.

They also note previous research linking the morning brew to a reduced risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and cancer.

‘Our study aimed to determine whether the known protective effect of coffee also applies to individuals with different degrees of hypertension; and also examined the effects of green tea in the same population,” Dr Hiroyasu Iso, a researcher at the center, said in a statement.

‘To our knowledge, this is the first study to find an association between drinking two or more cups of coffee daily and mortality from cardiovascular disease in people with severe hypertension.’

Researchers, who published their findings Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, probed how drinking coffee and green tea daily may affect heart health.

The study included nearly 20,000 participants, with more than 12,000 women and more than 6,570 men living in Japan from 1990 to 2009.

Data were collected from the Japan Collaborative Cohort Study for Evaluation of Cancer Risk, an annual study that determines cancer risk based on certain lifestyle choices.

As part of the annual survey, participants reported their dietary habits, such as how much coffee they drank each day.

They would also report health problems they were diagnosed with, including hypertension.

Researchers divided the sample population into five groups. The first was the optimal group, which had a healthy blood pressure of 130/85 mmHg.

The second was a group with a higher, but still healthy, blood pressure of 130/85 mmHg.

Anyone with a blood pressure higher than 140/90 mmHg was considered hypertensive.

Sufferers with a blood pressure lower than 160/100 mmHg were placed in category 1 and those higher than category 1 but lower than 180/110 mmHg in category 2.

Any participant with a blood pressure greater than 180/110 mmHg was placed in Category 2.

Coffee consumption was not associated with mortality from heart disease in any group except Category 3. Green tea was not associated with cardiovascular mortality in any of the groups.

For the highest blood pressure group, researchers found that drinking two cups of coffee a day doubled the risk of death from heart disease during the study period.

Interestingly enough, there was no notably increased risk for people who drank just one cup.

“These findings may support the claim that people with severe high blood pressure should avoid drinking excessive amounts of coffee,” Dr Iso continued.

“Because people with severe hypertension are more sensitive to the effects of caffeine, the harmful effects of caffeine may outweigh its protective effects and may increase the risk of death.”

People who drank more coffee were also more likely to be younger, smokers, drinkers, have higher cholesterol levels, lower blood pressure and poorer diets.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 45 percent of American adults have uncontrolled hypertension — at least 140/90 mmHg or higher — which would put them in at least Category 1 in this study.

There is no data on how many Americans have a blood pressure greater than 180/110 mmHg.

High blood pressure can damage arteries and blood vessels throughout the body. Over time, this can lead to less oxygenated blood making its way to the heart.

This can lead to serious complications such as heart disease, stroke, heart attack, or heart failure.