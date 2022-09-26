Drink for fertli tea! Tea lovers have more swimmers, study shows

Men who drink tea may have better luck getting pregnant, a study suggests.

Researchers in China studied the sperm quality of nearly 1,400 men.

Their results revealed that men who were partial to a cuppa had higher sperm concentration and count.

Sperm-boosting benefits were only seen in men who drank tea three days a week, so experts aren’t sure if drinking a mug every day would be even better.

Researchers from Hubei University in Wuhan, the city where Covid emerged, concluded that “drinking tea can improve male reproductive health.”

Sperm counts have fallen in recent decades, prompting warnings of a male fertility crisis.

WHAT IS A LOW SPERM COUNT? Low sperm count is when a man has less than 15 million sperm per milliliter of semen or 39 million sperm per ejaculation. It can make it more difficult to conceive naturally, although successful pregnancies can still occur. Sperm problems, including low sperm count and problems with sperm quality, affect one in three couples who have trouble conceiving. Men are advised to contact their GP if they have failed to conceive after a year of trying, as they can arrange for a semen analysis. The quality and quantity of the semen is analysed. Patients may be advised to keep trying, undergo IVF, use donor sperm, or have hormone treatment that increases sperm count. Low sperm count can be caused by a hormonal imbalance, genetic problems, undescended testicles, or a genital infection. Excessive alcohol use, smoking, and drugs such as marijuana and cocaine are known to aggravate this. Source: NHS

A healthy weight, a balanced diet and being active are known to improve sperm quality, while excessive alcohol consumption, smoking and drugs such as marijuana and cocaine are known to make it worse.

Scientists say foods such as fruits, green leafy vegetables and beans are associated with better concentration and mobility.

Studies have also shown that red meat, coffee, and sugary snacks can reduce sperm quality.

But the team said the effects of drinking tea are unclear.

To understand this, they recruited 1,385 men, who each provided about four sperm samples between April 2017 and July 2018.

Volunteers were also surveyed about their health and lifestyle habits.

All participants were healthy and were screened as potential sperm donors at the Hubei Province Human Sperm Bank of China.

The results, published in the scientific journal Chemosphereshow that 28 percent drank tea, while 72 percent did not.

The volunteers did not report what kind of tea they drank or whether they had added milk or sugar. But it was conducted in China, where green, oolong, and black teas are common — and usually only combined with water.

Compared to non-tea drinkers, those who enjoyed a mug had higher sperm concentration — the number of sperm per milliliter of semen — and sperm count, which is the total number of sperm per ejaculation.

A low sperm count is classified as less than 15 million sperm per milliliter of semen, while a low sperm count is slightly below 39 million sperm per ejaculation.

The team also found that those who drank tea for 10 years or more had a 16.3 percent higher sperm concentration. However, they didn’t say whether this was compared to less regular tea drinkers or those who don’t drink the hot drink at all.

The figure was even higher among those who drank tea three days or more per week, those who preferred weak cups of tea and those who drank alcohol only occasionally, the researchers said.

However, there was no association between drinking tea and an overall improvement in sperm quality, such as sperm mobility and structure.

The researchers, led by Xia-ren Liu, concluded: ‘Our findings provide evidence that drinking tea can improve male reproductive health.’

Having a low sperm count or concentration can make it difficult for a man to conceive naturally – with the problem affecting a third of couples who struggle to conceive.

Men can have their semen checked by their GP if they haven’t been able to conceive after a year of trying.

There are also home test kits available in pharmacies and online. But medics warn that these have not been studied extensively and are less thorough.

Studies have shown that sperm counts are on a declining trend, causing reproductive experts to sound the alarm that the situation could “endanger human survival.”

dr. Shanna Swan, an epidemiologist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, wrote a groundbreaking 2017 study that found that global sperm counts have fallen by more than half in the past four decades.

She warned that “chemicals everywhere,” such as phthalates found in toiletries, food packaging and children’s toys, are to blame. The chemicals cause hormonal imbalance that can wreak “reproductive havoc,” she said.

Factors such as tobacco and marijuana smoking and rising obesity rates may also play a role, Dr. Swan said.