Drink-driving mother, 40, who crashed her car with her children inside is banned from the roads

An unemployed mother of three has been banned from driving for over a year after she was caught drunk behind the wheel of her car with her children inside.

Single mum Maxine Watts, 40, failed a breathalyzer test after she accidentally crashed her vehicle into another car while taking her children shopping last month.

Witnesses said they could smell ‘intoxicating liquor’ on her breath and that she appeared to be slurring her words.

Watts, from Cheshire, had been drinking wine earlier in the day after finishing an interview with a local newspaper in which she detailed her struggle to afford full-time childcare.

She admitted failing to provide a breath sample at Chester Magistrates Court and was banned from driving for 16 months.

Watts was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £168 in costs and victim surcharges.

Watts drank two 120ml glasses of wine on September 23 after finishing an interview with the Wirral Globe in which she discussed the impact of the cost of living crisis.

She was on her way to the shops with her children at around 6.15pm when she ‘backed’ into another driver’s passenger door.

“Witnesses were both in their car on Gleneagles Road, Little Sutton, when the defendant backed into the passenger door of their car,” prosecutor Georgia Leyland told the court. “The defendant stopped nearby and exchanged details with the driver.

‘But the witnesses said they could smell intoxicating liquor on her breath. There were children in the car and she seemed to be slurring her words.

‘The witnesses called the police when the defendant drove away.’

Officers arrived at Watts’ home and conducted a roadside breathalyzer which ‘came positive’. She was taken to the police station and tried nine times to take a breath test but failed due to ‘difficulties’.

Mrs Leyland explained: ‘Officers attended the defendant’s address where a roadside breath test came back positive. She was taken into custody where she was given nine attempts to provide a breath test, but she failed to provide a sample.

‘She couldn’t blow properly into the machine.’

“It is believed that she had difficulty with the procedure, but it was still assessed as being a deliberate failure to provide a breath test. She suffers from asthma and tried to give a sample but failed. She had nine attempts to complete it.’

Watts had no previous convictions in the case, and her lawyer Steve Coupe said he did not consider the offense a “deliberate refusal.”

“You have heard that this lady is of good character,” argued Mr. Coupe.

‘It is fair to say she is ashamed to be in court this afternoon. It was a Friday and she had spent much of the day preparing and participating in a newspaper article for a local paper highlighting the lack of affordable childcare for mothers who wanted to work.

‘She accepts that she drank two 120ml glasses of wine and then went out to get some food for her children.

‘She thought she would be fine to drive and accepted there was a relatively minor collision while reversing.

‘She became concerned about the other people’s behavior but exchanged details with them and drove home.

‘The aggravating feature is that she was involved in a traffic collision and there were children in the car.

“But at the police station she tried to give a breath sample. I have a letter from her doctor to show that she has asthma.

‘She provided a sample that was acceptable. She did not say “no” to giving a sample, which I claim was not a deliberate refusal.

Coupe added: “If I’m able to pick up a heavy weight on one occasion, that doesn’t mean I’ll be able to pick it up on another occasion.”

“There was nothing to indicate that there was a high degree of functional impairment in her driving.

Watts was banned from driving for 16 months but has the option of completing a drink driving course which would lead to a “substantial reduction” in her disqualification period.

“Given you were involved in an accident and three young children were in the car at the time, the ban will be 16 months,” chairman of the bench Andrew Merrill told Watts during sentencing.

“However, we are offering you the drink driving awareness course which, if completed, will lead to a significant reduction in your disqualification period.”

Watts, who used to work as a local authority manager, was featured in the Wirral Globe five days after her arrest.

She had been interviewed by the local newspaper to claim she was unable to return to work because of the £2,355 a month she was offered to put her daughters, aged four and two, and one-year-old son in a local nursery.

The article saw Watts declare: ‘I want to start being able to provide for my family.’

According to the newspaper report, working parents are entitled to up to £646.35 for one child and a maximum of £1108.04 for two or more children under a government childcare costs scheme.

It said Watts would be expected to pay £1247.18 a month for state-aided childcare, but under the National Living Wage of £10.90 an hour, a typical mother would receive £1744.00 a month working a 40-hour week without tax deduction.

She told the paper: ‘Unfortunately the government does not financially recognize any children after the second birth.

‘They create financial barriers for me to go back to work. I truly believe that women are priced out of not only being able to provide for their families, but also out of their careers. There is a whole workforce of women who are ready to work and contribute to society, but they are unable to because they cannot afford childcare.’

Watts had previously given other interviews to the same newspaper where she shared her tips for saving on energy bills during the cost of living crisis.