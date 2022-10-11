Drink-driving head-hunter who guzzled two glasses of wine is fined after 2am road trip to McDonald’s

A company headhunter has been banned from driving and given a £2,000 legal bill after she failed a breath test while trying to buy an 89p McDonald’s burger on a drunken drive at 2am.

Claire Lyon, 51, was stopped by police during a routine traffic stop after forgetting to turn on the headlights of her loaner car.

The businessman who earns £61,000 a year as a senior talent acquisition partner at a data analytics firm gave a positive breath sample along the way but declined to take a further test at the police station, stating: ‘No, I’d like to go to court. ‘

Last month’s incident happened after Lyon drank two glasses of wine during a girls’ night out with friends.

She was about to return to her country home in Pickmere, near Knutsford, Cheshire, when a friend asked her to take her to an all-night burger bar.

At the Chester Magistrates’ Court, Lyon admitted he hadn’t breathed and was given a 20-month driving ban. She was also fined £1,383 with £673 in costs and a victim allowance.

Alan Currums, prosecutor, said she was apprehended by police in Middlewich on September 18 at 1.45 am.

“The police officer was on mobile patrol when he discovered a Ford vehicle with no illuminated headlights. That’s why he demanded that it stop. During the conversation with the driver, the suspect, he said that she appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

“She accepted that she’d had two glasses of wine. A breath sample on the side of the road came back positive and she was arrested and taken to prison where DUI proceedings were initiated.”

Mr Currums said Lyon refused to provide a breath sample at the station, despite warnings that this would lead to a court appearance and charges for failing to provide a sample for analysis.

“She was again asked if she would like to provide a sample and she said, ‘No, I want to go to court,'” the prosecutor said. She was asked, ‘What about the consequences?’, again she said ‘No’. She was asked if there was a medical reason not to provide a sample and she said “No comment”.’

As a mitigating circumstance, lawyer Michael McEwan said his client was the primary caregiver for her two elderly parents, whom she had moved to the UK from Ireland during the pandemic.

One of her parents is blind and the other has Alzheimer’s disease, said Mr. McEwan, and they lived with her for eight months until she found them a shelter of her own near a house where she visits them every day to look after them. to care.

‘This case will make it almost impossible for her now,’ he said, ‘She has a sister in Lanzarote and a brother in Birmingham and she is the sole caretaker.

‘On the day in question she was working all day and then started babysitting her parents. Her boyfriend then showed up and then another friend called and invited her to a gathering around their fire pit. She had drunk two glasses of wine and was on her way home when her boyfriend asked her to go to McDonalds.

The 51-year-old, who was previously of good character, was given the opportunity to ease her ban by taking a drink-driving awareness course.

“It wasn’t her normal car. She had sold her own car and in the car she was using, the lights didn’t come on automatically. By the time she realized the lights weren’t on, it was too late and the police officer stopped next to her.

“She was in a panic at the police station about what would happen to her parents. She called her sister and everything became too much for her with her work and taking care of her parents. It became too much and she received limited help.

‘It was 2 a.m., she didn’t know what she was doing. The officer tried to get a sample and she just stopped.

“She still works full-time and only takes care of two people full-time. She is in a position where it would be too much to burden her even more. A financial fine is something you can fall back on.’

The lawyer told the court she takes home £830 a week from her job, adding: “You are dealing with a woman with no previous convictions and looking after two elderly parents.”

