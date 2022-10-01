Drew Reynolds, brother of NRL star Josh Reynolds, swindled $5,000 in Centrelink flood payments

Reynolds’ co-conspirators Aaron and William Sowter were also convicted

Drew Reynolds, 30, defrauded $5000 in disaster relief payments by impersonating his friends and family to claim houses he was not in or were not damaged by the floods.

Reynolds is the brother of former Canterbury Bulldogs and West Tigers star Josh Reynolds, who represented the NSW Blues four times.

He made five fraudulent Centrelink claims impersonating family and friends – with his two friends, Aaron and William Sowter, also convicted for their role in the scam.

Reynolds told his friend and fellow criminal, “Lucky I’ve got the gift of the gap, son,” and “100 percent success rate LOL,” reported Daily Telegraph.

He profited $3,000 from his own claims and split $1,000 from the other two claims with his co-criminals.

Reynolds pleaded guilty to receiving financial benefit from a Commonwealth entity and to obtaining financial benefit for another at Burwood Local Court on Wednesday.

According to the police fact sheet, between April 10 and April 19, 2021, Reynolds made the first three claims each time he received a $1,000 relief payment.

He claimed a Belmore house he no longer lived in, as well as pretending to be both his father and one of his brothers to claim property in Long Jetty – designating his own personal bank account to to receive the money.

After the money landed in his account on each occasion, he boasted to his friend Aaron Sowter: ‘100 per cent success rate, LOL’.

Making claims on behalf of co-offenders Aaron and William Sowter, Reynolds told Aaron: ‘I’ll do it for you, (then we’ll go) half way.’

Reynolds (right) is the brother of former Canterbury Bulldogs and West Tigers star Josh Reynolds, who represented the NSW Blues four times

Court documents showed Reynolds called Centrelink 22 times during the offending period.

Reynolds was fined $5,000 and given a nine-month corrections order.

Aaron and William Sowter were both convicted of one count of receiving a financial benefit from a Commonwealth entity.

Aaron was fined $2,500, while William received a $2,000 fine and a nine-month community order.