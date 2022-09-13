Drew Barrymore talks Britney Spears friendship on Tonight Show

Drew Barrymore chose a classically elegant ensemble for her performance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Monday.

The 47-year-old donned a black evening gown, tuxedo jacket and sheer elbow-length gloves for her sit-down with the late night host. The actor’s auburn locks were styled in long, loose layers.

During the sit-down, the star revealed how her friendship began with Britney Spears, adding that they have a lot in common.

Elegant: Drew Barrymore, 47, chooses a classically elegant ensemble for her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday, chooses a black dress with a tuxedo jacket and sheer gloves

Friends: When asked about her attendance at Britney Spears’ wedding in June, Drew replied that they had become friends 18 months ago. “We had some secret exchanges. It was very connecting and honest, and we both went through a lot

After the Fever Pitch co-stars exchanged niceties, Jimmy, also 47, questioned the Drew about being a guest at Spears’s wedding in June.

“I became friends with Britney about a year and a half ago,” the former child star explained, “and we had some secret exchanges.”

She added: “I know that sounds nefarious, it was the exact opposite. It was very connecting and honest, and we’ve both been through a lot.’

The Charlie’s Angels star experiences quite a bit of turbulence in her childhood, including substance abuse and rehabilitation. She petitioned for emancipation when she was 14 and the petition was granted when she turned 15.

Tresses: Drew’s auburn locks were styled in long, loose layers. Even under the hot lights her makeup looked natural

Twist: The Santa Clarita Diet star put a spin on her chic outfit, revealing platform ankle boots underneath her dress

“We have some parallels that are unique in their circumstances,” she continued.

“But I also think that the things that we go through in life, although these circumstances may seem so next level, the feelings of growing up, struggling, all the things we’ve both been through, is something that I felt connected to her. . And I’m not one of those people with a lot of reach.’

The Stand In star didn’t refer directly to the Circus singer’s 13-year conservatory when she explained, “The humanity, in what she went through, as she tried to regain her freedom, was something I felt compelled to express.” reach out, and we found a deep connection there. And we made friends, like real friends.’

Referring to the photo of Drew with Britney, Madonna, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace, the Santa Clarita Diet star explained that despite the glamorous guests, the ceremony was very intimate.

Intimate: When explaining the famous names on the guest list: Madonna, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace, Drew said it was an intimate affair. ‘The people you see in that photo were some of the few people there’

“The people you see in that photo were some of the few people there. There are only a few left. At the actual event it was intimate, fairytale-like, very sweet.’

Drew also shared the sad story of how she and her two daughters, Olive, nine, and Frankie, eight, didn’t attend ET’s 40th anniversary screening with director Steven Spielberg because both girls tested positive for Covid-19.

Both girls have seen the movie before, but the event was going to be special not only because they would be attending the anniversary party, but also because Drew’s grandfather and great-grandfather of the girls was one of the original actors. leave their mark on the cement surrounding the legendary location.

Difficult childhood: Drew had a difficult childhood and when reaching out to Britney, 40, said: “I felt compelled to get in touch, and we found a deep bond there. And we made friends, like real friends’

Talk Show: The Drew Barrymore Show has been nominated twice for an Emmy. Drew explained her philosophy: ‘I try to make the show as personal as possible and make it a daytime talk show’

Disappointment: Doting mum planned to take her daughters Olive, nine, and Frankie, eight, to ET’s 40th anniversary screening in Hollywood, but had to cancel after both tested positive for Covid-19 / Pictured Los Angeles June 2018

Fortunately, the ET director is going to do something special for them as a nice consolation prize.

“We make up for it with ice cream sundaes and in his movie theater, which is great.”

Many fans think ET was Drew’s first acting project, but the seasoned veteran took on the serious voice of an old-timer as she spoke about her career, which began when she was a baby.

ET; Drew’s breakout appearance was on ET, which she made when she was six years old. and she solved every misconception that the classic movie was her first time in front of a camera

Long Career: Taking the serious voice of a vintage car, Drew shared that her career began when she was a baby. “I started with 11-month-old Gaines-Burgers Puppy-Chow…I did TV movies and commercials…By the time I did ET it was old-fashioned”

“I started with 11-month-old Gaines-Burgers Puppy-Chow, and then went on to do a lot more. I did TV movies and commercials… I was in a feature film. By the time I did ET, it was old-fashioned.”

Speaking of her two Emmy nominee The Drew Barrymore Show, the host and executive producer shared her philosophy by saying, “I try to make the show as personal as possible and also make it a daytime talk show. ‘

“Since I’ve had kids, I’ve wanted to know how to live a life that’s not just a movie, it’s real? And this has been the best path and exploration for me right now to do this show.”

Preferred style: Drew discussed that when she was not working, she preferred a casual style

During her interview, Drew discussed that when she was not working, she preferred a casual style.

The founder of Flower Films demonstrated this when she arrived at the studio on Monday.

She kept her look understated with a pair of gray sweatpants, a white t-shirt and an army jacket and neutral-toned flip flops.