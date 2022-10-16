Drew Barrymore says she has not had an intimate relationship since split from Will Kopelman in 2016

Drew Barrymore revealed she hasn’t had an “intimate relationship” since her split from Will Kopelman in 2016, while revealing how her “view of sex has really changed.”

On Sunday morning, the 47-year-old Blended star shared a photo of herself on her laptop, with a caption encouraging fans to read a “very personal story” she wrote about practicing abstinence as a single mother.

“At almost 48, I have very different feelings about intimacy than when I was growing up. I didn’t have role models and I started interacting with people at a young age!’ the Golden Globe winner wrote on her talk show’s blog.

In the past, she said she was “looking for companionship, confirmation. excitement, pleasure, hedonism, fun and adventure’ through sexual intercourse.

Because she has no “time machine” or way to “change” her history, the mother of two said she chooses to “see it through a positive lens.”

“After two children and a divorce from their father which has made me cautious, I have had the pleasure of shifting my focus when it comes to loving myself and my two daughters,” Barrymore continued. “I know that doesn’t include a man, and hasn’t for a while.”

She then credited her therapist for telling her, “Sex is not love! It is the expression of love.’

“I’ve searched all my life for words like that to help me understand the difference and now, thanks to him, I have,” the star noted. “And since I started life as a single mother, I haven’t been able to have an intimate relationship.”

While she says she might “get in a relationship” in the near future, she insisted it “just wasn’t” her priority.

“I’m not someone who needs to have sex and go out and hang out with people at that level,” Barrymore said. “I am someone who is deeply committed to promoting how young girls, my daughters, and myself as a woman are expected to function in this world!”

In addition, she confessed that “a relationship with a man has not been in my head for a long time.”

“Some people can get out of a marriage or relationship and end up in another relationship in the near future. There’s nothing wrong with that! Not even a little. I don’t judge! I celebrate their journey!’ she said.

For her, however, she said she had to “remain very celibate” as she mourned “the loss of a nuclear family” that she “swore” she would have for her daughters.

She further concluded that at a younger age she wished she had “the chastity and thoughtfulness” about intimacy that she has with a 48-year-old wife.

“I wish I had learned from my mom or my dad or my friends that there is age appropriateness and there is a way to become a stylish young woman!” she added.

Still, she joked that she’s a “mischievous monkey who is rebellious and weird and comical and crazy and doesn’t judge others and really doesn’t want anyone to be very involved” in her choices.

Barrymore then set the record that she doesn’t ‘hate sex’ but had ‘the revelation that love and sex just aren’t the same’

Last month on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the star revealed she could go “years” without sex after learning that Andrew Garfield had abstained from voting for six months for his role in the movie Silence.

Seemingly unimpressed with Andrew’s method of acting, Drew said in preparation for his role as a priest in the Martin Scorsese film, “I was like, ‘Yeah, so?’ ‘

Ross then joked, “That’s the headline: ‘Drew can go six months, no problem.'”

Drew corrected him, saying she could easily abstain from sex for “years” before adding, “What’s wrong with me that six months doesn’t seem very long?”

Method acting is a set of techniques that attempt to encourage heartfelt performances by understanding a character’s emotions, with actors sometimes using their own experiences to bring themselves closer to a character.

Drew said she understands why some actors use method acting, adding that they need to “transform and fully commit” to a character during filming.

Earlier this year, Drew burst into tears when she discussed her dating life with Queer Eye star Bobby Berk on CBS Mornings.

“I don’t know how to date kids,” the mother of two revealed as her voice broke and her eyes watered.

‘I’m not there yet. I have two young girls and I’m like… I don’t want to take people home,” she continued, Berk holding her hands.

The The FLOWER Beauty added: “I think it would take a very long time to meet and get to know someone before I could even introduce them to my daughters.”

After sharing the clip, King asked Barrymore what made her so emotional during the segment.

“I never said out loud that I don’t know how to date kids,” she replied, then went on to compare her dating process with her ex’s.

The father of ‘my children’ has happily remarried to the most beautiful woman in the world, Allie. My children have this extraordinary stepmother. And our processes have been different, and their side of the street is so functional, whole and happening. And I think I’ve been on the sidelines in a beautiful purgatory in its honor,” she said.

In 2020, the Charlie’s Angels actress said she wasn’t “closed on business, but for the past five years” so far hadn’t been “exactly in that mindset.”

She was last married to Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016; they have two daughters – Olive, 10, and Frankie, eight.

The Guess model was also married to Tom Green (2001-2002) and Jeremy Thomas (1994-1995).

The ET star has also dated Justin Long, Tom Green, Fabrizio Moretti and Luke Wilson.

Last year she reflected on the ‘difficult’ finding love on dating apps.

“It’s so hard for dating apps. I feel like I always swipe left because they are too young [or] I don’t know who they are,” she told Gayle King and her CBS Mornings co-hosts Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson when they visited The Drew Barrymore Show.

The artist added: ‘I dive in and out [of using them]. Every now and then, and then I get scared and jump off.’

Speaking of “terrible” in the apps, Drew claimed she “got up” and “matched no one.”