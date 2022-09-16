Drew Barrymore reveals her mother Jaid would let her smoke ‘weed’ but not eat candy

Drew Barrymore has spoken again about how decadent her childhood was with very few rules.

In conversation with friend Rob Lowe of St Elmo’s Fire fame on her new podcast Drew’s news on Friday she said drugs and alcohol were fine, but no sugar. And the beauty — who is a mom of two — added that she had to sneak candy when her mom wasn’t looking.

The talk show host was a child star working on Firestarter and ET, so she had to keep her weight down.

What a life! Drew Barrymore has spoken again about how decadent her childhood was with very few rules. Speaking to boyfriend Rob Lowe on her new podcast Drew’s News Friday, she said drugs and alcohol were fine, but no sugar. And the beauty added that she had to smuggle candies when her mother wasn’t looking; left in June, right in 1984

In 1989, Barrymore, then 14, told People magazine how she had her first drink when she was 9, smoked weed when she was 10, and started using cocaine when she was 12. By the age of 13, she had undergone rehabilitation treatment twice.

The conversation started when Rob said that kids who don’t eat sugar get a warning sign.

Rob: ‘So if you’re worried that your kids are getting too many desserts or too much sugar. I’ve always known there would be problems if a kid would come and say, “My parents won’t let me have sugar.”

“I knew I’d find that boy sugar. I just knew. Beware of the boy who tells you his parents won’t let him drink sugar. Keep an eye on that kid.’

Just a kid: In 1989, Barrymore, then 14, told People magazine how she drank her first drink when she was 9, smoked weed when she was 10, and started using cocaine when she was 12. By age 13, she had undergone rehabilitation treatment twice; seen in 1982

Difficult start: Seen here in 1987 at age 12; she had already made several films by that time

Drew then shared, “By the way, you’re so right, you’re so right because my mom wouldn’t let me eat sugar. Studio 54 and weed and alcohol totally fine but don’t touch that sugar.

Rob intervened: “That makes perfect sense.”

And the siren continued: ‘And I did, I snuck chocolate in the cupboard. All other habits were out in the open, but the sugar was a thing in the cupboard. Literally I would hide it in a box in my closet and just…’

Still a blast: Barrymore poses at Lea Michele’s first performance in Funny Girl on Broadway at The August Wilson Theater on September 6 in New York City

It is known that Drew did not have an easy childhood.

The actress opened herself even more Howard Stern about her past, telling him how hard it really was to become a model at age two and a movie star at age seven with the 1982 blockbuster ET the Extra-Terrestrial.

The mother of two told the shock jock that her own mother, Jaid Barrymore, committed her to a psychiatric ward when she was only 13 years old.

Rough time: the visit was not short either. Drew had to stay for 18 months. “I used to laugh at those places like 30 days in Malibu,” she told the radio personality. “Malibu was kind of the opposite of the experience I had. I spent a year and a half in a place called Van Eyes Psychiatric.’ Seen in her show this week

The visit was not short either. Drew had to stay for 18 months. “I used to laugh at those places like 30 days in Malibu,” she told the radio personality.

“Malibu was kind of the opposite of the experience I had. I was in a place called Van Eyes Psychiatric for a year and a half.

“And you couldn’t mess around in there and if you did, you’d either be thrown into a stuffed room or tied up in stretchers and tied up.”

This comes months after Paris Hilton revealed during her documentary This Is Paris that she was being held at Provo Canyon School in Utah.

Drew admitted that she had too many “resources” at her disposal.

“I went to clubs and not school and stole my mom’s car and, you know, I lost control. So, you know, sometimes it was so humorous and sometimes I was just so mad that I ran off and then I got thrown in,” she said.

She was sometimes placed in a padded room with her hands tied behind her back so she could cool off, it was explained.

Time for a party. Seen in the 90s with Eric Erlandson. Drew admitted that she had too many “resources” at her disposal. “I went to clubs and not school and stole my mother’s car and, you know, I lost control,” she said.

A Hot Career: Barrymore, Whoopi Goldberg, Matthew McConaughey in Boys On The Side in 1995; directed by Herbert Ross

“I wondered why this is happening. And I thought, maybe you need the craziest kind of structure because everything was so accessible and messed up in your world that you might need something like this to kickstart the rest of your life,” she said.

“And that didn’t come for six to eight months. For the first six to eight months, I was just so angry. I couldn’t see well.’

Now she knows why her mother made the decision she did.

“I think after, you know, 30 years of therapy, and a lot of searching and having kids of her own, you know, I think she’s created a monster,” she said.

Jaid had put Drew to work at a young age. That meant late nights on set and parties too.

Drew only got better when she forgave her mother for what she’d done.

“She probably felt like she had nowhere to go. And I’m sure she lived for years with a lot of guilt about creating the monster, but I think she was in a lot of pain then that I didn’t want to talk to her for a long time either,” she said.

It also showed her what kind of mother she wanted to be. She has two daughters with ex Will Kopelman.

“I said to my own daughter… something came up and I said I’m not your friend. I will never be your friend; I am your mother. And I had a mother who was a friend, and we’re not going to do that,” she said.

But she doesn’t want to blame her mother anymore.

A Siren: Seen at Harper’s Bazaar Icons and Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary Party at Bloomingdale’s September 9 in New York

“I can’t make her feel bad anymore. I’m sure she’s already fooled herself for having a daughter who wouldn’t talk to her. I mean, the pain I was going through then, I felt so guilty. When I denied my mother access to me, I felt like I was cutting off the source of life. It was as heavy a feeling as I’ve ever experienced. Absolutely the worst pain I’ve ever known.’

And she also talked about her divorce from Will and how she ate and drank too much during their divorce, but her friends urged her to take care of herself.

Drew shares her daughters with ex-husband Will Kopelman, from whom she split in 2016 after four years of marriage.

The two have since amicably co-parented Olive and Frankie.