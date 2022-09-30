Drew Barrymore oozes elegance in black gown at George and Amal Clooney’s Albie Awards in NYC

George and Amal Clooney were impeccably dressed as they presented at the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at the New York Public Library on Thursday.

The star-studded affair involved a number of celebrities and profile people who lent their support to the cause, while all decked out in their best.

Honoring people who have dedicated their lives to justice, the awards are named after Judge Albie Sachs, a lawyer and former judge who was imprisoned for his fight to end apartheid in South Africa.

Elegant: Drew Barrymore, 47, looked stylish in a black dress at the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards at the New York Public Library on Thursday

Barrymore radiated elegance as she walked the red carpet in a black dress that covered her shoulder and part of her arms with his unique design.

She wore dangling earrings and four large multicolored bracelets halfway to her elbow on her left arm, while carrying a stylish black handbag.

To round out her overall look, the actress and daytime talk show host had her dark brown locks styled back from her face and long on her back with added volume.

Accessorizing: The actress and host of the daytime TV talk show played up the accessories with four large bracelets, dangling earrings and an assortment of rings

Star-studded: Barrymore was among a slew of celebrities and high profile people to lend their support and attend the event

In an interview with People outside the event, Clooney revealed that he and his wife have worked together for over a year in organizing the event.

The acclaimed actor and director went on to say that working on the Albie Awards and with their foundation is something Alma is “gifted” at, as she is a lawyer specializing in international law and human rights.

Her hard work with the foundation as a lawyer “has gotten journalists from Egypt, from Azerbaijan, prisons, from – all over the world, Myanmar,” explains Clooney, 61.

The two-time Oscar winner continued: “My father is a journalist. I have a great affinity with them – her mother is a journalist. So it’s really exciting for me if she’s able to get people out who are falsely accused of doing their job [of prison]. So for me it’s just – I couldn’t be more proud of my wife.’

Tribute: The awards honored people who have devoted their lives to justice,

According to the Clooney Foundation for Justice websitethe couple stated that they “believe that justice must be done’ and that ‘it doesn’t just happen’.

In addition to helping free journalists who were wrongfully imprisoned, the CFJ has also done things like helping young girls who were denied the right to study, work or marry whenever they wanted.

The foundation also helps by fighting on behalf of victims of injustice through the courts.

A number of justice defenders from around the world have been honored at the Albie Awards, including Judge Albie Sachs who received the Lifetime Achievement Award; Filipino journalist Maria Ressa was honored with the Justice For Journalists Award; and dr. Josephine Kulea of ​​the Samburu Girls Foundation, a Kenya-based organization, received the Justice For Women Award.

Child Star: Barrymore first rose to fame as a child actor in the hit film ET the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), directed by Steven Spielberg

The event also featured high-profile guests such as Michelle Obama, Meryl Streep, Bruce Spingsteen and wife Patti Scialfa, John Oliver, Diane Sawyer, Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber, as well as a few former Clooney co-stars such as Julia Roberts, Julianna Margulies and Anthony. Edwards.

The VIP list also included Oscar Isaac, Diane von Furstenberg, Donatella Versace, Dua Lipa, Zoey Deutch, Gayle King, John Krasinski, Charlotte Tilbury, Tracee Ellis Ross, Gemma Chan, Dominic Cooper, Ethan Hawke, Phoebe Dynevor, Stephanie March, Mare Winningham and Alfre Woodard, among many others.

The Clooneys founded the Clooney Foundation For Justice to protect human rights and ensure that no one is above the law, while providing resources to victims of human rights abuses.