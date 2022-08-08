Drew Barrymore offers Idris Elba and wife Sabrina a lift as they cross paths in New York City

Drew Barrymore came to the rescue of Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina on Sunday when she ran into them in New York on Sunday.

The married couple was due to meet Drew for an interview, with the actress offering them a ride as they crossed on the way to the studio.

Idris, 49, and Sabrina, 33, looked enamored as they strolled through the city, with the couple holding hands as they passed stunned onlookers.

Sabrina looked effortlessly chic on the outing as she donned a printed halterneck dress that she paired with black strappy heels.

Idris also looked stylish when he paired a white and gray t-shirt with beige chinos.

Before getting into her car, Drew was spotted in a teal satin blouse that she paired with brown plaid pants and platform shoes.

The actress was no doubt filming scenes for her chat show, The Drew Barrymore Show, which was recently renewed for a third season.

Celebrating the good news, Drew released a statement that read, “I’m honored and grateful, but I also want to take this show to the next level and continue to innovate and be a game-changer in the daytime space.”

Part of that innovation is the way in which the popular talk show is built.

In season three, the program will be produced as two half-hour episodes and partners will have the option to run them sequentially, or in two separate series with the first 30 minutes following local newscasts on all CBS stations.

The Charlie’s Angels star added: “I want to challenge myself to find people the different way they look.”

“Our show wants to be a bright spot, not a blind spot and we just want to make people feel good. And I thank all the people who helped us get here.”

The Hollywood heavyweight started hosting her self-titled talk show in 2020 and she proved to be a survivor in the tight daytime lineup.

The busy working mom already has big plans for the off-season. She will produce and direct the film Surrender Dorothy.