Drew Barrymore is marked as racist for posting innocent video of herself frolicking in the rain

Drew Barrymore was branded racist over a TikTok clip of herself enjoying a downpour — after wake-up killjoys claimed she had copied a trend called “black men frolicking.”

The accusation comes from an angry fellow TikTok user with the handle @amushroomblackly.

She said Barrymore was an example of a colonizer “who disrespects and rejects the boundaries set by black creators” because the video resembled a “struggling” trend started by black TikTokers earlier this year.

In Barrymore’s video posted to her 6.5 million followers, she walks around cheering in the pouring rain with a big smile, exclaiming ‘when you can, get out in the rain! Don’t miss this opportunity.’

Shortly after the actress posted her video, amushroomblackly posted a bizarre response addressing Barrymore directly, saying, “You and I both know you’re able to enjoy the rain, frolic freely, without filming it and on TikTok.” to post.’

She went even further, saying that Barrymore is “complicated to people who are just doing their best to disrespect and reject the boundaries set by black creators”

In Barrymore’s TikTok video, she walks outside a house in the rain joyfully encouraging people to get outside and feel the rain whenever they can

She takes off her glasses and lets the rain fall on her face, but an angry TikToker has accused her actions of being racist

“And now you’re one of those people,” she said, pointing to the camera in a video posted to Libs or TikTok’s Twitter accounts.

TikToker’s fury stems from a trend that started in May in which black men merrily roamed fields or other natural settings, with the trend quickly catching on and going viral.

“I think my question would be, why is it so important for all of you to treat us like we don’t matter?” Barrymore’s accuser said before laughing and clipping the video.

In what is believed to be the video that started the trend, posted in May by TikTok user @thexsadxoptimistic, he is seen running across a field laughing and yelling “oh my gosh, I’m running through a field frolicking!”

More black TikTok users joined and the hashtag #blackmenfrolicking was used over 600,000 times on the platform. The trend then spread to different audiences as black women joined the trend.

A Twitter user commented on the story, berating people for “focusing on one woman (desperate for views) calling Drew Barrymore a racist for dancing in the rain?” Let’s get the important stuff trending…’

Politician Shukri Abdullahi Abdirahman tweeted: “I am so completely confused. Can someone explain to me the connection between frolicking in the rain and black people?’

The infamous social media account Libs of TikTok, which made sarcastic comments on the outraged TikTok user

I’m so totally confused. Can someone explain to me the connection between frolicking in the rain and black people? Have any historical atrocities been committed against black people by a white person(s) frolicking in the rain? My questions are sincere. — Shukri Abdirahman (@ShuForCongress) August 26, 2022

The user then followed several videos where she explained and commented on her first, doubling down on and mocking Barrymore’s childhood, saying, “Oh, poor Drew had a rough childhood,” the white woman told the black woman.”

She was incredulous at the response her video received, saying that people “reject my opinion of my own TikTok, but defend Drew.”

She claimed that Barrymore’s video of her enjoying the rain “opened the floodgates for people who disrespect black creators.”

The user concluded the video by saying, “This is ridiculous, you guys are so reactionary…I said what I said.”

Barrymore had posted a similar video in May, again encouraging people to get outside and enjoy the rain.