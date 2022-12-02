Drew Barrymore is back in love after being single for six years.

Drew Barrymore revealed she’s dating again, six years after finalizing the end of her marriage to Will Kopelman, on Thursday’s episode of her daytime talk show.

Six years after her divorce, the Never Been Kissed star, 47, opened up giddy about her love life during a conversation with While Goldberg.

“Last time you were here, we were both single. You weren’t dating. Are you dating now?’ the actress asked, before gushing “I am.”

She continued, “Because it had been so many years, I was starting to get a little worried, like I’m too good at being alone.”

Goldberg, who said she was not interested in a serious relationship at the moment, advised Barrymore to start with a casual relationship as she eases her way back into the dating scene.

“Maybe hit-and-run is a better way to go for now, until you say to yourself, ‘Now I really want someone to just be a part of this,’ the comedian advised.” “Right now that might not be what you’re looking for, which is why you’re probably fine.”

The artist’s update comes less than two months after she admitted on her show that she hadn’t had an “intimate relationship” since 2016.

Barrymore opened up on her talk show’s blog about practicing abstinence as a single mom and how her “view on sex has really changed.”

“At almost 48, I have very different feelings about intimacy than when I was growing up. I didn’t have role model parents and I interacted with people in an adult way from a young age!’ explained the Golden Globe winner.

In the past, she said she was “looking for companionship, validation.” excitement, pleasure, hedonism, pleasure and adventure’ through sexual intercourse.

Because she doesn’t have a “time machine” or way to “change” her history, the mother-of-two said she chooses to “look at it with a positive lens.”

“After two kids and a divorce from their father that has made me wary, I’ve had the pleasure of shifting my focus when it comes to loving myself and my two daughters,” Barrymore continued. “I know a man isn’t covered and hasn’t been for a while.”

She then credited her therapist for telling her, “Sex is not love! It is the expression of love.’

“I’ve searched all my life for words like that to help me understand the difference and now, thanks to him, I have,” the star commented. “And since I started life as a single mother, I haven’t been able to have an intimate relationship.”

While she says she might “get into a relationship” in the near future, she insisted it was “just not” her priority.

“I’m not someone who needs sex and needs to go out and hang out with people of that level,” Barrymore said. “I am someone who is deeply committed to advancing how young girls, my daughters and myself as a woman are supposed to function in this world!”

In addition, she confessed that a “relationship with a man has not been on my wish list for a long time.”

“Some people may get out of a marriage or relationship and end up in another relationship in the near future. There’s nothing wrong with that! Not even a little. I don’t judge! I celebrate their journey!’ she said.

For her, however, she said she had to “remain very celibate” as she mourned “the loss of a nuclear family” that she “swore” she would have for her daughters.

She further concluded that she wishes when she was younger she had “the chastity and thoughtfulness” about intimacy that she is a 48-year-old woman.

“I wish my mom or my dad or my friends had taught me that there are age-appropriate things and there is a way to become a stylish young woman!” she added.

Still, she joked that she’s a “naughty monkey who’s rebellious and weird and comical and goofy and doesn’t judge others and really doesn’t want anyone heavily involved” in her choices.

Barrymore then straightened out that she “doesn’t hate sex” but “had the epiphany that love and sex just aren’t the same thing”

In September, she revealed on an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show that she could go “years” without sex after learning Andrew Garfield abstained from voting for his role in the film Silence for six months.

Seemingly unimpressed with Andrew’s methods of acting, in preparation for his role as a priest in the Martin Scorsese film, Drew said, “I was like ‘Yeah, so?’ ‘

Ross then joked, “That’s the headline, ‘Drew can go six months, no problem’.”

Earlier this year, Drew burst into tears while discussing her dating life with Queer Eye star Bobby Berk on CBS Mornings.

“I don’t know how to date kids,” the mother-of-two revealed as her voice cracked and her eyes watered.

‘I’m not there yet. I have two young girls and I’m like… I don’t want to bring people home,” she continued, holding Berk’s hands.

The FLOWER Beauty added, “I think it would take me a really long time to meet and get to know someone before I could even introduce them to my daughters.”

After sharing the clip, King asked Barrymore what made her so emotional during the segment.

“I’ve never said out loud that I don’t know how to date kids,” she replied, then compared her dating process to her ex’s.

“My children’s father has happily remarried to the most beautiful woman in the world, Allie. My children have this extraordinary stepmother. And our processes have been different, and their side of the street is so functional and whole and happening. And I think I’ve been sidelined in a beautiful honorable purgatory,” she said.

In 2020, the Charlie’s Angels actress said she wasn’t “closed on business, but hasn’t been ‘exactly in that mindset for the past five years’ until now.”

She was last married to Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016; they have two daughters – Olive, 10, and Frankie, eight.

The Guess model was also married to Tom Green (2001-2002) and Jeremy Thomas (1994-1995).