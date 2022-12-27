Drew Barrymore Bares The Soul On ‘How Much Ghosting Hurts’

Drew Barrymore, a single mom of two, has bared her soul about the travails of dating, revealing that she has some of the same issues as anyone else.

“I can’t believe how much the ghost hurts,” the 47-year-old said. People in an extensive new interview about his life.

“For anyone who’s been ghosted and feels like wildfire went through their bodies, I totally get it,” she said.

Drew, who hails from a legendary acting dynasty that includes John, Lionel and Ethel Barrymore, added: “It’s just so weird for someone to behave that way.”

Finding time to date has also become difficult for Drew, who is currently the host of an entertainment talk show that has been running since 2020.

‘I’m a mom and I’m so under the load of work,’ she explained: ‘and I love being with my friends and I love being alone, so where does it come from? [dating] to fit in? I wrestle with it. My children are not old enough and my life is not calm enough.

Drew shares daughters Olive, 10, and Frankie, eight, with her third ex-husband Will Kopelman, whose father was CEO of Chanel.

She candidly confessed that since she became single again: “I’ve been on dates where I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, why did I say yes to dinner? Why don’t I know: don’t make dinner? Because We haven’t ordered yet and I don’t want to be here.”

The Freddy Got Fingered star said: “It’s hard to sit down when you have so few nights off or to yourself, and you sit and think, ‘Fuck, I don’t want to be here.'” That in itself will make you not want to date.’

Drew admitted: ‘People don’t ask me out much. It’s not like I have all these offers or names on my dance card. That’s not how my life works.

One-night stands stand out as ‘I don’t want to meet someone to have sex with them’. I am happy to date and meet someone. I am no longer in that place that only seeks to flirt. That doesn’t even make sense to me right now.

However, he revealed that “every once in a while, I go on a date because it’s a very human and natural thing.” I feel like it wouldn’t be healthy to cut it out completely, so I’m trying it with just the normal, single woman. [thing].’

Although she has been married three times and once was told contactmusic.com she’s also been with ‘a lot of women’, her love life in recent years has been less than complete.

In fact, a couple of months ago he revealed that he had not had an “intimate relationship” since 2016, the year he separated from Will.

Drew shared on his talk show blog that his “view on sex has really changed” from his youth, when he was “looking for companionship, validation.” excitement, pleasure, hedonism, fun and adventure ‘and he saw in sex a way to achieve it.

“At almost 48 years old, I have very different feelings about intimacy than when I was growing up. I had no role model parents and related to people in an adult way from a young age!’ added Drew, whose parents were John Drew and Jaid Barrymore.

“After two children and a separation from their father that has made me cautious, I have had the pleasure of changing my approach when it comes to love for myself and my two daughters,” she said. “I know that doesn’t include a man or have him for a while.”

Part of her evolution on the subject came from a therapist who told her: ‘Sex is not love! It is the expression of love.

She said: ‘I’ve searched my whole life for words like that to help me understand the difference and now thanks to him I do. And ever since I came into life as a single mother, I haven’t been able to have an intimate relationship.’