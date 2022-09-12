Drew Barrymore and ex Justin Long reflect on their ‘hedonistic’ romance in emotional TV reunion 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Drew Barrymore couldn’t contain her emotions when she reunited with ex Justin Long on her self-titled chat show on Sunday.

The actress, 47, wiped away tears when she was joined on The Drew Barrymore Show by the actor, 44, who used them from 2007 to 2010.

The Charlie’s Angels star hugged her ex, before the pair sat down in the studio to reminisce about the “hedonic” days of their relationship, saying they “had been through so much together.”

‘I feel like we’ve been through so much together’: Drew Barrymore couldn’t hold back her emotions when she reunited with ex Justin Long on her self-titled chat show on Sunday

Drew said, “I feel like we’ve been through so much together. When we talked and FaceTimed, I was always like, “You know I’m really grown up Justin.”

“I’ve always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was when we were dating.”

Justin replied, ‘You were the best’.

Drew added: “We had so much fun, but we were more hedonistic. A little more immature. We’d get together, we’d break up. It was chaos, it was hella fun.

Justin thought, “Nice chaos, well, most hedonism is fun.”

Former Flames: The Charlie’s Angels star hugged her ex, before the pair sat down in the studio to reminisce about the ‘hedonic’ days of their relationship

Ex-Factor: The former couple met while playing long-distance lovers on the set of the 2010 romantic comedy Going The Distance (pictured together during the film’s 2010 premiere)

Drew cut a stylish figure as she kicked off her third run of her chat show in a chic cream suit and sky-high platform heels.

Justin wore a navy blue plaid long sleeve top, khaki pants and white trainers.

Drew had previously teased to catch up with her ex-boyfriend over ET Canadashe said, “We’re kicking off this season with an extraordinary bang… My ex-boyfriend Justin Long is standing up for the premiere episode.

“We talk about the good times, we honor his partner and it’s just personal.”

Justin has been dating actress Kate Bosworth, 39, since 2021, while Drew is a single mother to her two daughters Olive, nine, and Frankie, eight, after they divorced her husband Will Kopelman in 2016.

‘It was chaos, it was hella-fun’: The actress, 47, wiped away tears when she was joined on The Drew Barrymore Show by the actor, 44, who used them from 2007 to 2010.

Openness: Drew explained to Justin how she: ‘I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was when we were dating’

Drew has had many positive reflections on her time with Justin before.

In July, she said on her talk show, “I didn’t understand why we were ever an interesting couple. That made no sense to me. Like, who cares? We’re not exciting.’

The former couple met while playing long-distance lovers on the set of the 2010 romantic comedy Going The Distance.

Drew added: “We’re not the first people to meet on set and have a romance. I was very much in love with Justin.

‘He’s funny. The sharpest humor. Want to know why he gets all the ladies? There are a few reasons, but he’s brilliant. He just laughs at you.’

‘We would get together, we would break up’: the couple shared a number of emotions during the show, including tears and laughter