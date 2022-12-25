Dressed up pub crawl friends in a TANK traffic jam

Police were called after a tank full of Santa Clauses caused chaos by getting stuck on a village road during a pub crawl.

The armored personnel carrier was filled with more than eight Santa Clauses at an annual holiday celebration when it became stuck in the village of Angarrack, Cornwall.

Ian Jepson, 53, who filmed the Santa jam video, said the track was blocked for about two hours.

The farcical video shows the Santa Clauses trying to free the huge truck before the police arrived on Thursday evening.

Police were called after a tank full of Santa Clauses caused chaos by getting stuck on a village road during a pub crawl

The armored personnel carrier was filled with more than eight Santa Clauses at an annual holiday celebration when it became stuck in the village of Angarrack, Cornwall

At least one Santa sounded drunk when speaking to a local traffic warden.

Fisherman Mr Jepson had arrived in Angarrack to see the Christmas lights when he saw the tank full of Santas ‘on the whip’.

Mr Jepson, from Newquay, said: ‘When we parked I saw this tank rolling up the road with Santa on top shouting and singing. It was hilarious.

“We walked up the road for five minutes and I could see the back of the tank, it was stuck behind three or four cars.”

Mr. Jepson said some of the Santas jumped out of the truck and hand-crashed the cars to try to move them.

He continued, “It was funny seeing all those Santa Clauses – there were about eight on top of the tank and a few inside.

The farcical video shows the Santa Clauses trying to free the huge truck before the police arrived on Thursday evening

At least one of the Santas sounded drunk when speaking to a local traffic warden

“They had been on a pub crawl and one of them fell out of the back of the tank.

“Then they hit one of the cars, just a little bit. The damage was minimal, so they were lucky.”

The police then arrived, but Mr. Jepson, they were also ‘in a good mood, everyone was’.

The lorry was spotted around 7.45pm and was stuck for a few hours, according to Mr Jepson.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called at about 19:40 GMT on Thursday after reports of a vehicle being damaged. No one was arrested.