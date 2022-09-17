Dressed up for Dunkin! Ben Affleck wears a suit to grab coffee at his favorite spot

Ben Affleck needed a pick-me-up as he kicked off another busy Friday in Los Angeles.

While on his way to a business meeting, the actor made a pit stop at his go-to coffee chain, Dunkin’ Donuts, in chic Santa Monica.

The two-time Oscar winner came dressed for success in a blue suit paired with a light blue shirt and brown suede shoes.

The newly married man looks sleek in his suit and still has a cropped haircut and a well-groomed beard and moustache.

Affleck seemed distracted and rushed and walked into the popular donut shop with his cell phone in hand.

It wasn’t long before he left the establishment with a couple of iced coffees and a breakfast snack in his pocket.

For his walk back to his parked car, the Good Will Hunting star donned mirrored sunglasses.

At one point, he seemed to have some trouble holding his cellphone without accidentally spilling his coffee.

Ultimately, Affleck, 50, would show off his multitasking skills and return to his car without incident.

With the exception of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez in August, Affleck spent most of his summer working on the still-untitled film about how Nike, a fledgling athletic shoe company in the early 1980s, managed to lure a Michael Jordan into an endorsement. agreement.

The father of three does triple duty and directs and produces the film, while playing Nike co-founder Phil Knight.

Long-fried Matt Damon plays Sonny Vaccaro, the real man who, despite all the naysayers, brokered the deal with Jordan, even though the more established shoe companies Converse and Adidas were in the mix.

In retrospect, the Jordan deal was the catalyst for the launch of today’s global multi-billion dollar sneaker industry.

Shooting started in early June, so it’s still unclear when the project will be released by Amazon Studios.