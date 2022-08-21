Dreamworld Gold Coast sued after boy fell off photo attraction train and broke his arm

<!–

A family is suing Dreamworld after a six-year-old boy breaks his arm so badly in a fall that he may never fully heal.

The family was visiting the Gold Coast theme park’s Night Market event on June 11 when he fell to two meters from a stationary train ride and broke his arm in several places.

Posted in a video on YouTube on July 2, three weeks after the fall of the Gold Coast boy, the train can be seen with a ‘Do not climb’ sign in front of it.

His father, Josh, said children were climbing on the train at the time of the fall, and claims there was no signage or fencing around the attraction that was not properly lit.

“He slipped off the train, the surface was concrete and he broke his humerus right through it,” the father told the police. courier post.

Josh said his son’s arm was the victim of the fall and that… orthopedic surgeons told him it was the worst possible break.

“The doctor said to us, if he did with his head what he did with his arm, we wouldn’t be in this situation. It’s a terrible thing to say, but it would be another fatality,” he said.

Josh said his child was traumatized by the fall and now faces multiple surgeries.

The boy now has several steel bars in his arm and he may never fully recover.

Shine Lawyers attorney Vernesa Rogulja, who represents the family, said they just want to make sure Josh doesn’t suffer financially in the future.

“We’re not talking about someone having a big payday, this is a real-life case where a six-year-old fell,” she said.

“We don’t know what his recovery will look like yet.”

Dreamworld said it acknowledges “the recent incident where a child climbed into a stationary children’s photo opportunity and then fell out, sustaining injuries.”

“Our thoughts are with the child and his family and we wish him a full and speedy recovery,” the spokesperson said.