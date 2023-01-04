Dream of Normal Life Drives Rohingya Girls to Perilous Sea Voyage

Dressed in an embroidered salmon outfit and glittering silver boots, a girl stares seriously into the camera. She is in stark contrast to the dingy background – walls and a roof made of criss-cross bamboo poles and plastic curtains.

The photo is sent to a network of relatives and family friends who forward it to future grooms.

The Rohingya Muslim girl, Mubina Khatoon, was 13 on December 2, 2022, when she boarded a boat bound for Malaysia in Bangladesh. Her party was joined by at least 32 more unmarried Rohingya girls and women from refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. Hamida Khatoon, Mubina’s 20-year-old unmarried aunt, was also with her.

Rohingya refugee Mubina Khatoon, 13, poses for a photo before boarding a boat to Malaysia, in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, Dec. 2, 2022. (Photo courtesy of family, faded at family request)

The boat, belonging to an illegal ferry service operated by human traffickers, has been missing since December 8, along with about 180 passengers on board, all Rohingya Muslim refugees.

In a statement issued Dec. 25, the United Nations Refugee Agency, or UNHCR, described the boat as “unseaworthy” and said it likely sank at sea, killing everyone on board.

Since the publication of the UNHCR statement, gloom has descended on the Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar. More than a million members of the stateless Muslim minority call the ramshackle, overcrowded slum home.

Mubina’s father, Shah Alam, 35, is a day laborer. He is one of hundreds of refugees in the camp who had loved ones aboard the missing boat and fear the worst.

‘Mubina is the eldest of my four children. I do not earn enough to arrange a wedding party and other necessities for my daughter or sister here in Bangladesh. So we decided to send them to Muslim-majority Malaysia,” Alam told VOA in a telephone interview.

“My wife hasn’t eaten in days and has been crying ever since we got the news that the boat drowned. … We all feel lost and distraught,” he said.

However, his tone brightened when he spoke about his family’s dreams of living in Malaysia.

‘In the past 10 to 15 years, thousands of young men have traveled to Malaysia from Bangladesh and Myanmar and settled there with good jobs. They want to marry Rohingya women. A distant cousin in Malaysia said he could easily find grooms for Mubina and Hamida.

‘Our girls would be safe and happy there; the economic and living conditions of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh are appalling,” Alam said.

The promised land

In recent years, several girls have managed to achieve the Malaysian dream – an average life.

Surah Khatoon, whose husband died in Myanmar in 2016, now lives in Cox’s Bazar. Her eldest daughter, Sanowara Begum, now 20, married a Rohingya man in Malaysia after her arrival there in January 2021.

‘My son-in-law earns well as a construction worker. Sanowara is very happy with him and their son, who is now 1. Although I miss her often, it comforts me to think that she is living a good life now,” Khatoon said in a telephone interview. She hopes to send her other children to Malaysia as well.

Rohingya refugee Surah Khatoon sits with her children in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, to talk to her daughter Sanowara Begum – who is in Malaysia – via video call. Using an illegal boat service, Sanowara reached Malaysia in 2021, married a Rohingya man and has lived there ever since. (Mohammed Rezuwan Khan/VOA)

Between 2012 and 2015, most of the 100,000 Rohingya who took boats to Malaysia were young men, according to Chris Lewa, director of the Arakan Project, which works to support the heavily persecuted Rohingya population and monitor community movements.

“These young men who arrived earlier have now managed to pay off their own travel debts and save some money to get married,” Lewa said in a telephone interview. So the men often offer to forego the usual dowry and pay part or all of a bride’s travel expenses to join them, she explained.

Soyed Alam, 28, is one such young man who works in a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur after moving to Malaysia from Bangladesh in 2014.

Shyly, Alam said, “I wake up every day hoping to receive news of the arrival of a suitable Rohingya girl in Malaysia from Bangladesh, whom I can marry. … I am past the usual age of marriage according to the standards of my community. There is a shortage of Rohingya girls in Malaysia, and there are many other soon-to-be men like me here.”

However, it is not an easy task for Rohingya refugees to settle in Malaysia.

Until recently, the Malaysian government issued UNHCR refugee cards to the Rohingya refugees who came to the country. A UNHCR registered refugee can work freely anywhere. According to the UN, about 57% of Malaysia’s 181,000 officially registered refugees are Rohingya.

But in recent months, UNHCR has failed to register the new Rohingya refugees entering Malaysia, making them covertly through Indonesia with the help of traffickers.

Most of the Rohingya who have reached Malaysia in recent months are unregistered refugees under threat of arrest. They live inconspicuously to evade the police and settle in forest plantations, farmlands and rural areas.

No women’s land – or sea

The threat of drowning, dehydration and starvation are not the only threats Rohingya girls and women face on the illegal sea journey. Travel to Malaysia from Bangladesh for the Rohingya includes both sea and land-to-sea routes. Gender-based violence – especially incidents of sexual abuse on the road – is common.

Most Rohingya girls are vulnerable to sexual abuse because they travel without a guardian, Jaan Mohammed, a refugee in Cox’s Bazar, told VOA by phone.

Fishing boats wait in a harbor at Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. Traffickers use such boats to illegally transport Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh to Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia. (Norwegian Hossain/VOA)

“I know a lot of these kinds of abuse incidents. But survivors rarely choose to talk about the abuse for fear it would jeopardize their marriage prospects,” Mohammed said.

‘A female relative got married three months after arriving in Malaysia. But just four months after marriage, she gave birth to a child. It was later revealed that she had been raped by several men during her land and sea journey,” he said.

Activist Lewa said Rohingya women and girls have been raped or sexually harassed on the boat during the sea journey by crew members, but sometimes also by Rohingya smugglers on board.

She described one such incident of abuse in 2020.

“In that case, some women who landed in Indonesia said that the smuggler on the boat had selected some pretty girls from among the female passengers and offered them to the crew for the night,” she said.

Even risks of death and sexual abuse are not stopping Rohingya families in Bangladesh from sending their daughters to Malaysia.

Rawshidullah, who like many Rohingyas does not use a last name, saw his 16-year-old daughter Umme Salima board the ill-fated boat bound for Malaysia on Dec. 2.

“We took Salima’s photo before she left and sent it to a cousin of hers who is married to a Rohingya man in Malaysia. She had promised to arrange a groom for my daughter. It was a great relief for our family,” he said.

Following Rawshidullah’s feelings, Shah Alam accompanied his daughter to the boat to bid her farewell, knowing that he might never see her again. The Rohingya do not have legal travel documents and cannot return to Myanmar or Cox’s Bazar once they have moved to another country.

“I knew I would probably never see my daughter in person again,” Rawshidullah said. “What I wasn’t prepared for was that she would go missing.”