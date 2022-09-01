Dream home bought with $10m from Crypto.com bungle left to the weeds at Cragieburn

The dream home of a couple who bought it on the back of a $10.4 million Crypto transfer bungalow has been left to the weeds.

The house in Craigieburn, north of Melbourne, is said to have been bought by a couple after high-profile cryptocurrency trader Crypto.com mistakenly handed over the huge windfall to them.

The error occurred when the company planned to give Thevamanogari Manivel a $100 refund in May 2021, but accidentally entered an account number in the bank transfer field that was intended to be the dollar amount.

The $10,474,143 error was only discovered during a company audit just before last Christmas; seven months after the transfer.

Thilagavathy Gangadory, Who Didn’t Show Up In Court, Is Said To Have Bought This House Due To Huge Crypto.com Flaw

On Thursday the dream house was surrounded by weeds and seemed deserted

Thursday’s view outside the million dollar property that Crypto bought

When Crypto.com tried to get its money back, $1.35 million had already been spent on a five-bedroom luxury home and the rest had been moved to other accounts.

On Thursday, the dream house turned out to be deserted.

Dotted with tall, ugly weeds, the “Crypto House” showed the telltale signs of neglect.

From the closed blinds and the mailbox full of mail to the trash littering the driveway, it wears a facade as sad as Bitcoin’s current value.

A children’s toy remained in the backyard, which only remains green because of the artificial grass.

Crypto.com has taken legal action against Ms. Manivel and her sister Thilagavathy Gangadory in an effort to get her money back.

Crypto currencies had experienced a rapid decline in the month of May last year when the error occurred.

The Craigieburn house, which has four bathrooms, a home gym and cinema, was purchased on Feb. 3 Herald Sun reported.

Four days later, Crypto.com issued freezing orders against Ms. Manivel’s bank account, but court documents show that $10.1 million had already been transferred to another joint account and $430,000 had been transferred to her daughter, Raveena Vijian.

The house registration was then handed over to Malaysia-based Ms. Gangadory before Crypto.com could issue freeze orders against her in March.

The company then took legal action with the Supreme Court to recover the cost of the house plus 10 percent interest.

Weeds take root in the house bought with the proceeds of a crypto stunner

A children’s toy lies abandoned among the weeds of the house that Crypto bought

Growing Bitcoins, Not Weeds: Craigieburn’s House Could Use a Gardener

By default, the action was successful, as neither Ms Gangadory nor her legal representatives attended the court or presented a defense.

Judge James Dudley Elliott orders Ms. Gangadory to pay $1.35 million to Crypto.com, $27,369 interest and fees, and that Craigieburn’s house be sold.

“It is undisputed that Craigieburn’s property was acquired with money traceable to the wrongful payment and would never have been in the hands of Gangadory had the wrongful payment not been made,” Mr Elliott said as he delivered his verdict.

For example, Gangadory was unjustly enriched by receiving the purchase price of the Craigieburn property from the wrongful payment.

“Therefore, I was convinced that the orders regarding the sale of the Craigieburn property were appropriate.”

Thevamanogari Manivel reportedly bought a luxury home (pictured) in the Melbourne suburb of Craigieburn after accidentally receiving a $10,474,143 bank transfer

The commercial division of the Victorian Supreme Court heard the case in May, but Judge Elliott’s judgement only became available last week.

Since Ms Gangadory was not represented in court, Judge Elliott wrote that “references to the facts of this case based on such uncontested evidence are necessarily open to challenge if Gangadory ever attempts to quash the default judgment.”

The judge added that she “has not responded to correspondence from (Crypto.com’s) lawyers” and that “the consequence of the non-appearance is that the allegations are acknowledged in the statement of claim.”

Separate orders have reportedly been made regarding the rest of the money transferred to Ms Manivel.

Crypto.com’s lawyers, Cornwalls Law, told the Daily Mail Australia that as the matter is pending in court, it was unable to comment.

Mrs. Manivel and Mrs. Gangadory could not be reached.