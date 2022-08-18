‘Dream come true again’: Linda Evangelista’s main goal was to be on the front cover of British Vogue

<!–

Linda Evangelista has revealed that her biggest dream was to be on the front page of Vogue while returning to modeling.

And the catwalk star, 57, once again graces the cover of British Vogue for the September issue.

In a short clip posted to Instagram, Linda shared her career highlights, including her moment of fame and her first cover shoot.

Linda introduced herself and started by saying, “I think this is the moment everyone refers to as the birth of the supermodel, what an honor.”

Sparkling on Vogue’s social media, she gave fans a glimpse of herself during her early modeling day.

She explained: “This is Chanel and I’m the bride, I’m the motorcycle bride. It’s bridal rocker, biker chic, why not go down the aisle and ride your Harley into the sunset with your fabulous partner.”

As one of the most famous supermodels in the world, Linda collected over 60 magazine covers during her wildly successful career.

She said, “My big dream was to be on a Vogue cover and it’s happening again. I got to work with the most fantastic team, dream come true again.’

Linda retired from work in 2016 and in September revealed in a shocking Instagram post that the reason she had decided to withdraw from the public eye was because she had developed a rare reaction to cosmetic surgery.

Linda announced at the time that she had filed a lawsuit against CoolSculpting’s parent company Zeltiq, alleging she was “permanently disfigured” by the proceedings.

She said in an Instagram statement at the time: “Today I took a big step towards righting a mistake I suffered and kept to myself for over five years.

pictured left in 1991 and right in 1990

To my followers who have been wondering why I didn’t work while my colleagues’ careers were thriving, the reason is that I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure, which did the opposite of what it promised.

“It increased my fat cells, not decreased them, and left me permanently disfigured, even after two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries. I have been left, as the media has described, “unrecognizable”.’

Linda also said she had developed paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH), a “very rare but serious side effect” of the fat freezing procedure,” according to Healthline.

Linda has now settled her $50 million CoolSculpting lawsuit after claiming six years ago that a rare reaction to the fat reduction procedure left her “disfigured.”

The method, also known as body contouring, uses cold temperatures to reduce fat deposits and is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The model said she is “happy” to leave the business and is looking forward to “a new chapter” in her life, thanking her friends and family for their support.