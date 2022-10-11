Draymond Green’s mother on incident with Poole: That wasn’t a sucker punch, Draymond didn’t act aggressively

As things stand, the defending champions will keep their current roster intact as they begin their title defense for the 2022-23 season. The dark cloud hanging over that decision so far is whether the team chemistry will be where it needs to be for the product on the track to be up to the standard most Warriors fans are used to. While Draymond Green has publicly spoken out about his actions and expressed regret for ever getting his hands on Jordan Poole, that doesn’t mean things can go back to normal. According to Warriors journalist and Locked on Warriors podcast host Cyrus Saatsaz, the broken relationship between Poole and Green has not yet been restored. “I’ve had sources tell me Jordan Poole hasn’t forgiven Draymond behind the scenes,” Saatsaz claimed in his appearance on the Locked on NBA podcast. “She have not spoken. He’s not happy – I don’t know how you could be – It’s a horrible look. The image of it is terrible. It is groundbreaking.” -through Linking Points / 11 October 2022