Draymond Green savages the NBA's 'sorry motherf******' in latest controversy

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is making headlines again after admitting that he struggles to find motivation against the NBA’s weakest teams by calling them “sorry mom*******.”

The forceful rant comes shortly after reports that he is facing internal disciplinary proceedings for a practice altercation with his teammate Jordan Poole.

Green’s latest controversy aired on the next episode of HBO’s The Shop, which aired in full on October 7, where he explained how challenging it can be to get into the right mindset for games against the NBA’s bottom-feeders.

Draymond Green has explained that he struggles to motivate himself to play lesser teams

LeBron James and Maverick Carter couldn’t help but laugh at Green’s comment

“There’s not a night I show up and I don’t want to be a dog,” Green said in an excerpt on Twitter. “Especially when it’s LeBron coming in, when it’s a Giannis coming in, because they’re the games I live for.

“It’s the nights we show up and we play against the sad mother*******. I can’t play!’

Maverick Carter then intervenes and says ‘The Sacramento Kings? Who the kings?’

“The kings stink!” Green replied, ‘Call them – OKC now. The Kings can get better this year, I hope.

“But you know, it’s like I have to get myself up, with something like that, with this bike… to fuck on this soft Tuesday, to f****** [play].’

Given the long 82-game season and the often lofty position of the Warriors, it’s understandable to believe that Green is occasionally less excited for games.

While the four-time champion may struggle to be enthusiastic enough against players like Sacramento, he was more than energized during Warriors training on Wednesday, according to reports.

Green faces possible internal discipline after a physical altercation with teammate Jordan Poole, according to Shams Charania van the athletic. The Warriors reportedly paused training after the altercation, trying to calm tension in the locker room.

Green and Poole are said to have approached and pushed and pushed each other face-to-face. The former Michigan state man is said to have escalated the matter – Poole aptly – causing staff and players to intervene and split the pair.