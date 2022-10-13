Draymond Green, Klay Thompson will return in preseason finale

Kevin Durant said that for a decade and a half in the NBA, he can’t remember seeing another player hit like Poole. “It’s rare,” Durant said. “It’s rare. I’ve been in the league for 16 years, and only recently saw that on camera. You hear about it with MJ and you hear about it with Bobby Portis, but nothing happens every year. It is very rare for such a thing to happen. “It’s none of our business. But it happened to be part of our daily conversation because we saw the videos. We all have our opinions, but to be honest, mine doesn’t matter. It is what it is.” -via ESPN / October 13, 2022