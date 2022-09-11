Draya Michele wows in a sheer black dress at the GQ party hosted by Kendall Jenner in NYC

<!–

Draya Michele left little to the imagination in a very sassy sheer black mini dress as she left the GQ party at The Ned NoMad in New York City on Saturday night.

The model, 37, looked incredible in the revealing piece with a high mesh neckline and two large black stars covering her belongings.

The beauty looked incredible as she lifted her body in a pair of black platform heels and carried her belongings in a coordinated Louis Vuitton bag.

She wore a radiant palette of makeup including fluttering lashes and brown shimmery lipstick while sculpting her dark locks into a chic wavy hairstyle.

Draya – who used to date singer Chris Brown – completed her look by accessorizing with a pair of chunky black earrings and several gold bracelets.

The beauty appeared elated after the New York Fashion Week party hosted by model and reality star Kendall Jenner.

Earlier this year, Draya followed in the footsteps of Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Bieber after modeling for British fashion chain PrettyLittleThing.

Dressed to impress: The model, 37, looked incredible in the revealing piece featuring a high mesh neckline and two large black stars covering her belongings

The model designed the collection and was all dressed up in tight dresses while outside a mansion in the desert.

“You know when you meet people, and you instantly connect with them? It is the same with the PLT team. I’ve been working with them for over a year now and when the idea came up to design a collection together, I couldn’t say no,” the star said.

‘Our pieces are sexy, stylish and very trendy – be proud of who you are and what you have! I can’t wait for everyone to try them.’

In the past, Michele has mainly worked as a designer in multiple areas of the fashion industry.

She has two children, Kniko Howard and Jru Scandrick.