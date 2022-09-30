WhatsNew2Day
Drawing data at the nanometer scale

Left: Data storage using probe power. Right: Data storage area drawn with a width of 10 nm or less. Credit: POSTECH

A method to draw data in an area smaller than 10 nanometers has been proposed in a recent study published in Physical Assessment Letters

A joint research team led by Professor Daesu Lee (Physics Department) of POSTECH, Professor Se Young Park (Physics Department) at Soongsil University and Dr. Ji Hye Lee (Department of Physics and Astronomy) of Seoul National University has proposed a method of storing data closely together by “poking” with a sharp probe. This method uses a material in the metastable state, whose properties change easily even with mild stimulation.

A thin film of metastable ferroelectric calcium titanate (CaTiO3) allows the polarization switching of a material even with a light pressure from a probe: a very weak force of 100 nanonewtons (nN) is more than enough. The joint research team managed to make the polarization path width smaller than 10 nm by using this force and found the way to drastically increase the data storage capacity. This is because the smaller the size of the path, the more data the single material can store.

The data storage capacity increased by up to 1 terabit (Tbit)/cm as a result of drawing the data storage area with a probe on the thin film. This result is 10 times greater than that of a previous study (0.11 Tbit/cm²) that suggested a probe-based storage method using a different material. Unlike the data storage method that uses electric fields, this probe method requires only a very small force, so the load on the device is also small.

The results of the study attract attention because they have proven that materials perform better in an unstable metastable state. The findings are expected to be applicable in the future in next-generation electronic devices with improved integration and efficiency.

Improving memory performance with a powerful ion bombardment

More information:
Ji Hye Lee et al, Flexoelectricity-driven mechanical switching of polarization in metastable ferroelectricity, Physical Assessment Letters (2022). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.129.117601

Provided by Pohang University of Science & Technology (POSTECH)

