Draw feels like end of the world for Klopp and Liverpool after dropping points at Fulham

They’ve created a culture at Liverpool where draws are compared to defeats and you saw this mentality on the banks of the Thames.

Mo Salah rushed to the dressing room at the final whistle, barely glancing at the away section, Virgil van Dijk was similarly annoyed, muttered to himself as the fallout from the 2-2 draw with Fulham began to sink in.

Jürgen Klopp was not far behind, offering nothing more than a courteous slap on his way to the shrine. He was calmer than before, having previously engaged in a frank exchange of views with Alisson and nearly caught fire when Andy Robertson chose the wrong option.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool had a difficult start to the season with a 2-2 draw at Fulham

The Reds players viewed the draw as a defeat that had already lost ground in the title race

MATCHING FACTS Fulham (4-2-3-1) Rodak 7; Tete 7, Tosin 7, Ream 7, Robinson 8.5; Reed 7, Palhina 7; Kebano 7.5 (Solomon 66min, 6), Pereira 6 (Cairney 89), De Cordova-Reid 7 (Duffy 90+4); Mitrovic 8. Scorer: Mitrovic 32, 72 (pen). Booked: Tete, The Cordova-Reid. Manager: Marco Silva 7. Liverpool (4-3-3) Alisson 5.5; Alexander-Arnold 6, Matip 6, Van Dijk 5, Robertson 7; Henderson 7.5, Fabinho 6 (Milner 59, 7), Thiago 5 (Elliott 51, 6.5); Salah 6, Firmino 5 (Nunez 51, 8), Diaz 6 (Carvalho 78). Scorers: Nunez 64, Salah 80. Booked: None. Trainer: Jurgen Klopp 6.5. Referee: Andrew Madley6. Presence: Not provided.

In the not-too-distant past, a point at a newly promoted club on opening day would have been acceptable. Fulham, who played with vigor and effort to an enthusiastic crowd, was definitely worth a share of the spoils and could feel a little sad that he hadn’t won.

But this is a new football world where there is no room for false steps and the climate is such that anything other than a win feels like the end of the world. To make an analogy, this title race is like the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

They go flat on the boards from the start, barely catch their breath over two miles and 13 fences and rarely do those who make a mistake over the first three obstacles get involved at the finish. If the rhythm is wrong from the start, it is difficult to recover.

And how Liverpool’s rhythm was wrong. It all started in the first minute, when Trent Alexander-Arnold carelessly and casually handed over possession and invited Aleksandar Mitrovic to set the tone for Fulham by storming into the area.

Mitrovic was set to score twice and the confidence he gained, having scored just three in his last Premier League season, was clear to all.

“That’s what it was all about last year and we will continue to do that,” said his teammate Tim Ream. ‘His first goal was an old-fashioned header from the far post, which jumped over the full back. You give him a chance and he will make the most of it.

“I’m not sure we expected him to knock out two against one of the strongest defenses in the league, but as long as he creates chances at the back of the net, we’ll be fine.”

Darwin Nunez came on and scored a goal effect like he did in the Community Shield

Whenever the Serb threatened, Klopp stood on his feet with his face drawn up and his hands on his hips. Part of his hindsight assessment was that the pitch was too dry, but as beautiful as it is, the observation should not disguise that this was a poor performance from Liverpool.

“We can play much better,” admitted Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who almost came to the rescue with an extra shot that broke the bar.

“There are no apologies from us. I felt like we looked a little lethargic at times, we didn’t play like we normally do.’

It must be a one-time. There were positives for Klopp – not least the exciting substitute performance by Darwin Nunez, who scored one equalizing goal with a daring heel and the other for Salah – but not enough to really put him at ease.

Mo Salah scored again on opening weekend to save a point for Liverpool on Saturday

The reason is clear: Much was made last season about a title race that was once again at stake and how Liverpool failed to win one of their six games against the other three teams in the top four (they got six points from those encounters compared to the eight of champions Manchester City).

Fulham hit man Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice to stun Liverpool at Craven Cottage

However, that is a distorted perspective.

Anything can happen when confronting the teams around you, it’s about winning the matches you have to do. City took 18 points out of 18 in six games against the newly promoted teams; Liverpool got 16.

So in the end a 3-3 draw at Brentford last September proved decisive. No one knew at the time, but if Liverpool had won that night, they would have been champions at the end of the season. That’s why the body language at the final whistle on Saturday was so revealing.

“There’s a lot to work on,” Henderson said. “It’s only the first day of the season, but we wanted to start much better than that. There is still a long way to go and we need to improve quickly.

“We now have quite a week to prepare for the next game, so we have to take advantage of that as much as possible.”

To go the distance, they have no other option.