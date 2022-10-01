Dravid still awaiting official confirmation of the extent of Bumrah’s injury

Forty-eight hours after initial reports of Jasprit Bumrah’s back injury, there is still no clarity on its extent and severity, with India coach Rahul Dravid saying he is waiting for expert advice.

Bumrah and India are racing against the clock with the T20 World Cup just around the corner. The team will leave for Australia on October 6 and play its first game of the tournament two weeks later.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was not yet ready to rule Bumrah out of the ICC event, saying a decision is expected in “two or three days”. Dravid stuck to the same tune as he addressed the press ahead of the second T20I against South Africa in Guwahati.

“I didn’t go deep into the medical reports,” Dravid said. “I’m relying on the experts to tell me what it is. They’ve banned him from this series and he’s under review. We’ll know in due course what happens in the future. Obviously, until he’s completely banned, until I get official confirmation that he has been ruled out, we will always remain hopeful, right? We always hope for the best, for us as a team and also for Jasprit as an individual. We will always hope for the best.

“As of now, he has been officially banned from this T20 series against South Africa – these two matches. He has gone to the NCA and we are waiting for official confirmation of the next steps. We’ll see what happens over time. in the coming days, and as soon as we get official confirmation, we’ll be able to share that.”

Bumrah has only just returned from a back injury that left him out for two months between July and September 2022. He led India’s charge in two of the three T20Is against Australia earlier this month, with captain Rohit Sharma saying it was gratifying to see the fast bowler full throttle.

But while training for the first T20I against South Africa, Bumrah complained of back pain and was taken for scans in Thiruvananthapuram, where it was revealed he was suffering from a stress-related injury. Since then, he has been rushed to Bengaluru, which is home to the National Cricket Academy, and is being cared for by the board’s medical team, along with some independent experts hired to care for him and find a way forward.

Given those options, Dravid isn’t hitting the panic button just yet. “I think we’ve been very clear about the kind of skills we want in the 15. I think that’s very important to me, the kind of team we picked for the World Cup – other than injuries, what kind of team were skills what we were looking for, different types of bowlers, certain hitting skills – so all those things, without going into too much detail, we’ve always been very clear about it, and I think we’ve largely managed to get it all .

“Not everything will be perfect, sometimes due to injuries, because of many other factors. I think, given the skills in the squad, the fact that everyone is fit, if we continue from now on, I think we’ll be pretty good. ” comfortable that we have all the skills that will allow us to play different combinations and different types of XIs based on the different wickets we could get in Australia and the different oppositions.

“I think that’s very important in a tournament like the World Cup, where you play in five different locations, or four different locations in our case in the competition phase, and then hopefully further, and you play against five different teams, so you have to really to have that bit of versatility and flexibility in your team that allows you to change things up if you need to against a particular opponent I think we’ve been very clear about that – yes, I mean of course, over the last couple of series, have we probably can’t play against that side for various reasons, and that can happen, but I think most guys in their 15’s have had quite a bit of cricket now, at least in the last six months here.”