Dramatic rescues as boats sink off Greece; 17 dead

KYTHIRA, Greece (AP) — Residents of a Greek island pulled castaways to safety on steep cliffs in dramatic rescue operations after two boats sank in Greek waters, killing at least 17 people and dozens still missing.

The Coast Guard said 16 of the bodies were of young African women, while one was a young man. They were all recovered near the eastern island of Lesbos after a dinghy with about 40 people on board sank. Ten women were rescued, while 13 other migrants were missing, coast guard officials said.

“The rescued women were in complete panic, so we are still trying to find out what happened,” coast guard spokesman Nikos Kokkalas told state television. “The women all came from African countries, aged 20 and over. … Searches are underway both on land and at sea and we hope survivors have come ashore.”

The second rescue attempt was launched several hundred kilometers (miles) to the west, off the island of Kythira, where a sailboat struck rocks and sank. Kokkalas said 80 people had been rescued, while a search continued for as many as 15 people believed to be missing.

As winds in the area reached 70 km/h, fire rescuers and local volunteers on Kythira lowered ropes to help migrants climb cliffs on the coast.

Survivors clinging to ropes were brought to safety on steep cliffs while others were ravaged by waves as they waited their turn on small chunks of rock at the bottom.

“All the residents here went to the docks to try and help,” Martha Stathaki, a local resident, told The Associated Press.

“We saw the boat hit the rocks and people climb on those rocks to save themselves. It was an incredible sight.”

Kythira is about 400 kilometers west of Turkey and is on a route often used by smugglers to get around Greece and go straight to Italy.

The deaths came amid a heated dispute between Greece and Turkey over the safety of migrants at sea, with Athens accusing its neighbor of failing to stop smugglers operating on the coast and even using migrants to exert political pressure on the European Union.

“Once again, Turkey’s tolerance for gangs of ruthless traffickers has cost lives,” said Greek Shipping Minister Yannis Plakiotakis.

“As long as the Turkish coast guard does not hinder their activities, the traffickers will be cramming unfortunate people, without safety measures, into boats that cannot withstand the weather conditions, putting their lives in danger.”

Turkey has denied the allegations and has publicly accused Greece of carrying out reckless summary deportations known as pushbacks.

At the United Nations General Assembly last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Greece of “turning the Aegean into a graveyard” and held up photos of dead migrant children.

Most migrants reaching Greece travel from nearby Turkey, but smugglers have changed routes in recent months in an effort to avoid the heavily patrolled waters around the Greek islands off the Turkish coast.

