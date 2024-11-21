Dramatic police pursuit turns violent as officer is stabbed in Western Sydney

A police officer was allegedly stabbed after responding to reports of a street fight in Sydney’s west this morning.

The incident unfolded shortly before 1am on Hill End Road in Doonside, when police responded to reports of a street fight involving five men.

Upon arrival, police saw a Toyota hatchback fleeing the scene.

Several officers set off in pursuit and a police helicopter flew to their aid.

A short time later, the chase ended on Power Street with the Toyota crashing into a power pole and three men allegedly fled.

During the arrest of these men, police allege that a 20-year-old man stabbed an officer in the chest.

The officer was treated at Westmead Hospital, where he is in a stable condition.

The three men, aged 21, 20 and 18, were taken to Blacktown police station.

A police officer is recovering in hospital after being allegedly stabbed during the arrest of a man in Sydney’s west this morning.

A crime scene has been established and an investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding this incident.

This is a breaking story. More to come.