Home Australia Dramatic police pursuit turns violent as officer is stabbed in Western Sydney
Australia

Dramatic police pursuit turns violent as officer is stabbed in Western Sydney

written by Elijah 0 comments
A police officer is recovering in hospital after being allegedly stabbed during the arrest of a man in Sydney's west this morning.

By CAMERON CARPENTER FOR DAILY MAIL AUSTRALIA

Published: | Updated:

A police officer was allegedly stabbed after responding to reports of a street fight in Sydney’s west this morning.

The incident unfolded shortly before 1am on Hill End Road in Doonside, when police responded to reports of a street fight involving five men.

Upon arrival, police saw a Toyota hatchback fleeing the scene.

Several officers set off in pursuit and a police helicopter flew to their aid.

A short time later, the chase ended on Power Street with the Toyota crashing into a power pole and three men allegedly fled.

During the arrest of these men, police allege that a 20-year-old man stabbed an officer in the chest.

The officer was treated at Westmead Hospital, where he is in a stable condition.

The three men, aged 21, 20 and 18, were taken to Blacktown police station.

A police officer is recovering in hospital after being allegedly stabbed during the arrest of a man in Sydney’s west this morning.

A crime scene has been established and an investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding this incident.

This is a breaking story. More to come.

You Might Also Like

You may also like

Man is charged over Woollahra vandalism spree after more than 10 cars...

NILE GARDNER: The longer this war drags on under bungling Biden, the...

Does your partner think you’re bad in bed? Our sex expert reveals...

Why Aussie shoppers have named this bizarre $13 item from Bunnings a...

Why a convicted murderer could soon be set free almost 40 years...

Richard Marles’ chief of staff Jo Tarnawsky launches legal action over claims...

@2024 - WhatsNew2Day - All Right Reserved. Email: Contact@whatsnew2day.com