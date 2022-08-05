Dramatic moment ‘six Russian commanders are blown up in Ukrainian ambush’

This is when six Russian commanders were killed in a Ukrainian ambush, according to one of Kiev’s senior officers.

Dramatic footage captured how a convoy of two vehicles, allegedly returning top Russian buyers from a meeting, was hit by anti-tank missiles.

Footage, believed to have been captured on the Donbas frontline near Avdiivka, shows the leading vehicle being blown to smithereens before the second vehicle rolled over.

Six Russian commanders and five soldiers were killed in Donbas after Ukraine launched a missile ambush on their convoy, one of Kiev’s colonels said.

The video was posted online Friday by Anatonly Shtefan, a colonel in the Ukrainian armed forces.

Shtefan, who goes by the online name “Stirlitz,” said the attack was carried out on an undisclosed date by troops from the 56th Brigade – believed to be referring to the 56th Motorized Brigade.

According to the Ukrainian defense ministry, the 56th Motor is currently in action around Avdiivka, a few kilometers north of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk.

The 56th was formerly stationed in Mariupol until the city fell to Russian forces in May.

Shtefan wrote: ‘The Russian commanders were on their way back from a meeting.

“This time our glorious soldiers were waiting for them.

‘Six Russian commanders and five soldiers were officially denazified and demilitarized’ [killed.] Glory to Ukraine!’

It comes after Lieutenant Colonel Olga “Kursa” Kachura, 52, who was born in Ukraine but fought for Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, was assassinated.

Footage shows the first vehicle being blown up by a rocket while the second flipped over, killing all on board in the crash

Kachura, who commanded an artillery battalion, was said to have been killed after a missile hit her car as she drove near Horlivka, not far from Avdiivka.

It is currently unclear whether the videotaped missile attack and the attack that killed Kachura are one and the same.

She is Russia’s first female frontline officer to be killed in combat. She called herself “she-wolf” and boasted on state television about how much she enjoyed killing Ukrainians.

According to Kiev military intelligence, Kachura joined the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic in 2014, when Putin last invaded the country, and was responsible for shooting at civilians in the Donbas during that war.

Kachura helped locate the local militia and led hundreds of men into battle.

She had acquired an almost mythical status in Russia after appearing in Kremlin propaganda in which she reveled in the bloodshed.

“I enjoy killing Ukrainians every time,” she said in one clip, while nicknamed herself “she-wolf” in another clip.

‘She guards the hearth, her children, her family. In nature, no wolf will defend a cub as aggressively as a she-wolf,’ Kachura said.

At the time of her death, Kachura was in command of an artillery unit accused of indiscriminately targeting civilians

Agents also say she sometimes disguised herself as a Ukrainian officer to discredit their armed forces.

President Putin posthumously awarded her a medal, the Hero of Russia, the country’s highest award.

He said the medal was for “courage and heroism in the performance of military duty.”

Kachura is the 97th known officer killed in Putin’s war, as Kiev’s troops continue to bleed Russia’s highest ranks.

The toll in the Russian officer corps is believed to be so high because of poorly encrypted communications networks that allow Ukraine to intercept calls and messages and identify the location of commanders to be killed.

Analysts say officers are also being forced to the front lines to try to rectify Russia’s poor battlefield performance, which puts them in greater danger.

Russia has now spent more than five months in what should have been a days-long war in Ukraine to overthrow the pro-Western government and install a puppet regime.

In that time, Putin is said to have lost 75,000 wounded or killed — more than half the force he invaded — along with tanks, planes, warships and drones worth tens of billions of dollars.

Russia managed to take a small portion of Ukrainian territory in exchange for those losses, including the cities of Kherson and Mariupol and the Luhansk region, most of which it occupied before the start of the war.

That’s a long way from Putin’s pre-war objectives — and not even from his general’s revised objectives, which called for the conquest of all of Donbas.

Ukraine, meanwhile, has managed to recapture some of the territory, and is believed to be preparing for a major counterattack southwards towards Kherson.

Kiev officials have said they expect the city to be back under their control by the end of the month.